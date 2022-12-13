Tributes Pour In For TikTok Star Ali Spice Who Has Died At 21 & Her Family Is Seeking Justice
"Earth lost a real angel."
Tributes are pouring in for a young TikToker who reportedly died following a car accident in Florida on Monday and some fans are shocked by the details being shared by her family.
The 21-year-old Ali Dulin, known as Ali Spice on TikTok and Instagram, was the deceased in the tragedy — the first confirmation of the death coming from her close friend Ariane Avandi, on Monday.
Dulin's family though claim that they are working with the Florida police department to "solve this crime" and "can't believe she is gone".
"I'm posting this because this young lady made a mistake that social media took a hold of and created [its] own narrative, rumors and lies around this time in her life," they said in a statement via the late influencer's Instagram account on Tuesday morning.
"Having experienced this being done, we can assure you that our Ali would not want anyone to use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life," they added.
"Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime. Please allow them to do their job and don't tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this."
"We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught [...] At this time we don't know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time (sic)."
The New York Post reported that Florida police had not released any details of the accident or whether anyone else was injured.
Dulin's friends are also posting tributes online.
The aforementioned Avandi remembered Dulin as "vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine" and a "loving soul."
"You are an amazing friend, and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life," she wrote.
"Earth lost a real angel."
Fans of Dulin are also posting their condolences across social media, many commiserating her young age at the time of the tragedy.
\u201cAli Spice passed away last night and I\u2019m just so sad, she was one of my favorite TikTok gals and she was only 21\u201d— Breanna Rose (@Breanna Rose) 1670893446
Another person shared how sad they were to hear about Dulin's death.
\u201ci always watched ali spice on tiktok.. hearing about her passing away is sooooo sad man wow \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— \ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffb (@\ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffb) 1670936241
Dulin worked as a Hooters waitress and posted pictures donning the famous uniform on her social media platforms.
She rose to fame on TikTok, but her account has been deactivated since her death.
Her YouTube channel, where she recently shared a vlog from her 21st birthday, still remains active.
Dulin's death comes nearly three weeks after the sudden death of another young TikToker in Ontario.