TikTok Star Jehane Thomas Has Died At 30 & The Last Videos About Her Health Are Heartbreaking
She suffered from migraines for months.
U.K.-based TikToker Jehane Thomas died suddenly on March 17, and people are sending in their tributes online.
Despite having suffered from migraines and "bouts of illness for several months," Thomas' death was sudden and "totally unexpected," according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her two boys.
Thomas' friend Alyx Reast, who started the online fundraiser, writes the 30-year-old's two young sons have been left without a mom and "we are all absolutely heartbroken."
The TikTok star's last video, which was posted less than a week ago, shows Thomas lying in a hospital bed. In the video, she said she was waiting to go for surgery and that she could barely move.
"I can’t lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I’m unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere,” the post reads.
"That’s how bad this pain is.”
@jehanethomas1
Replying to @Beckie 🎀 if you have insta im posting frequently on there but will keep trying to post as much as i can on here too but im struggling so much this morning 😔🤍
The TikToker, who had over 76,000 followers, often posted videos about her two sons, who are between the ages of one and three.
More recently, she posted about the severe migraines she had been experiencing and being in and out of hospital.
On March 5, Thomas revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with optic neuritis nearly two years after she was told her migraines were stress related.
What is optic neuritis?
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, optic neuritis is the "swelling of the eye's optic nerve."
When the optic nerve is swollen, damaged or infected, a person can't see clearly.
The health academy says that doctors are not sure what causes the condition and it may have to do with the body's immune system attacking the optic nerve tissue by mistake.
According to The Sun, Thomas ran the arts and crafts business Print and Pack UK, which posted a tribute to the young mom on Facebook.
"P&P would not be what it is today without you, your enthusiasm, the relationships you’ve built with so many people, and the lives of all the people you’ve touched and inspired by simply being you… and the absolute TikTok Queen that you are ," the post reads.
Many people who had been following Thomas' health journey have expressed their condolences on her social media pages following the news of her death.
"The fact that this was her last tiktok is heartbreaking. This woman needs justice. My heart is breaking for her and those poor boys," one person wrote on Thomas' last TikTok video.
"This is heartbreaking 😢 I’m so sorry. Sending her boys and family so much love and strength x," another person commented.
As of Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, the GoFundMe page had raised over £12,000 of its £15,000 (US$18,284) goal.