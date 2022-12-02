A 21-Year-Old TikTok Star From Toronto Died 'Unexpectedly' & Tributes Are Pouring In
Megha Thakur spoke often about self love and body image.
A Toronto-based influencer, with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, died suddenly in the morning hours of November 24, 2022, and people are sending in their tributes.
Megha Thakur, known to have spread messages of body positivity and self-love all over social media, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to an Instagram caption written by her parents.
"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours," the post reads.
"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," her parents added.
Thakur was known by some as Toronto's next "it girl," after going viral on TikTok earlier this year. In less than two years after downloading the video-sharing app, authenticity landed her almost a million followers on TikTok, brand deals, loads of PR packages and a new career path.
In her most recent video, the TikTok star is seen strutting the streets spreading confidence and self-love. "YOU'RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that 💫 ," she wrote on November 18, 2022.
People have been posting messages on her social media platform to explain how they feel about her sudden passing.
"She died unexpectedly that’s what makes it scarier. If she had an existing health condition- it would have been easier to process but life is short :(," one person wrote on TikTok.
"My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius," Stephanie Valentine, an influencer, commented in a post announcing Thakur's death.