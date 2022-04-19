Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby Son Has Died & He's Too Broken Up To Play Right Now
He was expecting twins but only one survived.
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is taking some time off after the death of one of his newborn twins.
The football player and his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez made the tough announcement on Monday that they lost their newborn son. They added that they've also got a baby girl now, though they didn't go into detail about what happened.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," they wrote in a statement on social media.
"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," said their statement. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
The couple thanked the health care workers "for their expert care and support" throughout the painful ordeal.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez have asked the public for privacy as they navigate this "difficult time."
On Tuesday, Ronaldo's team, Manchester United, announced that the Portuguese footballer would not be joining the team during their match against Liverpool at Anfield on April 19.
"Family is more important than everything, and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," announced Manchester United. "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening, and we underline the family's request for privacy."
The football team ended their statement by saying: "Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."
They also retweeted Ronaldo's announcement on their feed and captioned it: "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."
Ronaldo and Rodríguez ended their statement by leaving a small message for their late son, saying: "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
It's unclear when exactly Rodríguez gave birth or what happened. However, the couple announced the pregnancy back in October and revealed that they were expecting a boy and a girl in December, CNN reports.
Ronaldo welcomed twins via surrogate in 2017 and Rodríguez gave birth to their first daughter later that same year. He also has an 11-year-old son with someone else.