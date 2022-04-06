Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cfl

A CFL Player Pulled Off An Impressive 'Barbell Backflip' & Said 'Do Not Try This At Home'

Woah! 🤯

Western Canada Editor
CFL player Shai Ross performs the 'barbell backflip'.

CFL player Shai Ross performs the 'barbell backflip'.

@shaiross83 | Instagram, @dillasmundson | Instagram

A CFL player has shown off his incredible athleticism during a stunt with a barbell in the gym.

Edmonton Elks receiver Shai Ross warned people not to try his weight-enhanced acrobatics at home, a move which he has dubbed the "barbell backflip."

The 28-year-old from Winnipeg is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the CFL, but that doesn't stop him performing this impressive move during a workout.

In the footage, captured by videographer Dylan Asmundson, Ross approaches the barbell and steadies himself.

He builds up to the stunt three times and then performs the backflip while still holding the barbell.

After performing the stunt, Ross cheers, throws the barbell to the ground and then fellow gym-goers clap and celebrate with him.

The player posted about his stunning feat to his 63,000 followers on Instagram, where the video has already been viewed thousands of times and attracted more than 17,000 likes.

It’s not the first time a video posted by him on social media has gone viral, either.

In April 2021, he became an online sensation for doing a two-handed front flip into a no-hand front flip before dunking an Oreo cookie into a glass of milk mid-air.

Ross played 14 games for the Elks last season, catching 27 of 42 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...