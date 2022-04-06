A CFL Player Pulled Off An Impressive 'Barbell Backflip' & Said 'Do Not Try This At Home'
Woah! 🤯
A CFL player has shown off his incredible athleticism during a stunt with a barbell in the gym.
Edmonton Elks receiver Shai Ross warned people not to try his weight-enhanced acrobatics at home, a move which he has dubbed the "barbell backflip."
The 28-year-old from Winnipeg is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the CFL, but that doesn't stop him performing this impressive move during a workout.
In the footage, captured by videographer Dylan Asmundson, Ross approaches the barbell and steadies himself.
He builds up to the stunt three times and then performs the backflip while still holding the barbell.
After performing the stunt, Ross cheers, throws the barbell to the ground and then fellow gym-goers clap and celebrate with him.
The player posted about his stunning feat to his 63,000 followers on Instagram, where the video has already been viewed thousands of times and attracted more than 17,000 likes.
It’s not the first time a video posted by him on social media has gone viral, either.
In April 2021, he became an online sensation for doing a two-handed front flip into a no-hand front flip before dunking an Oreo cookie into a glass of milk mid-air.
Ross played 14 games for the Elks last season, catching 27 of 42 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.