This Small City Is One Of The Cheapest Spots To Live In Alberta & It's In 2 Provinces
It's the only of its kind in Canada!
It's pretty well known that cities in Alberta are some of the most affordable in the whole of Canada and one small city in particular not only has some of the most affordable housing but it's also got a very unique location.
Lloydminster, which is under a three hour drive from Edmonton, has some of the lowest housing costs in Alberta and it's actually the only bi-provincial city in the whole of Canada.
Part of what makes Lloydminster so unique is that it straddles the border of Alberta and Saskatchewan with both provinces having incorporated it as a single city with one municipal administration.
There are even some border markers downtown to show exactly where the boundaries of each province begin.
Despite its unusual location, Lloydminster is home to around 32,000 people and that could have something to do with its pretty affordable housing prices.
According to a moving company, Moving Waldo, the average price for a house in Lloydminster is $342,000.
Compared to Calgary where the average home costs $596,000 and Edmonton at $455,050, Lloydminster is definitely far more affordable, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Renting is also a great option in the city with one-bedroom apartments available for around $915 a month.
The city also has some gorgeous parks to explore, as well as tons of bars, breweries and restaurants.
There's even a museum where you can learn all about the history and the unique culture of the bi-provincial city.
Being right on the border, you can easily explore a ton of stunning scenery both in Alberta and neighbouring Saskatchewan so it really is the best of both worlds.
So if you're planning your next move (or Jason Kenney's campaign to get people moving to Alberta has worked on you), Lloydminster could be the place for you.