TikTokers Are Calling Out Soaring Egg Prices In The US & Here's What's Causing The Issue
If you've noticed a significant increase in the price of eggs at your local grocery store, you're not alone.
Many people in the U.S. are frustrated by the soaring prices of the breakfast staple and are sharing their thoughts online.
The increase in prices is due to an outbreak of the avian flu that's been impacting poultry farmers across the United States.
Not only have prices gone up, but some states are experiencing egg shortages.
Why is there an egg shortage?
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture told ABC News that avian influenza has killed nearly 40 million hens since February 2021, which is 5% of the chicken stock in the country.
The virus is especially bad because even if the virus doesn't kill the hen, the flock has to be euthanized under practices from the American Veterinary Medical Association to avoid further spread, according to the Washington Post.
What is the cost of eggs in the United States?
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that eggs are 60% more expensive than last year, CBS News reports.
The average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in December was $4.25, up from $1.79 the year before, per USA Today.
When will the price of eggs go down?
That's hard to predict, according to Maro Ibarburu, an associate scientist at Iowa State University's Egg Industry Center who spoke with USA Today.
"In the absence of new cases (of avian influenza), the production of eggs will gradually increase over the next several months, and that should help with the market," Ibarburu said. "But the demand is also an important factor."
Has Canada been impacted by the egg shortage?
In Canada, egg prices have also been impacted by the avian flu, but not to the same extent.
McGill University lecturer Jodey Nurse told CTV News the difference between Canada and the U.S. is Canada's "supply management system."
"Farms in Canada are relatively small in size, especially in comparison to egg farms in the U.S.," Nurse said.
"Farmers work together to maintain the domestic supply of eggs so, for example, if there is an avian influenza outbreak that affects one region of the country, production can be increased in other provinces to keep the supply balanced and to make up for potential gaps."
Can avian flu be transmitted to humans?
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's rare for avian bird flu to spread to humans.
However, it can still happen.
The CDC notes that human infections can present no symptoms or a mild illness like eye redness, mild flu, fever, and a sore throat. More serious cases may require hospitalization.
Over recent weeks, people have been expressing their frustration online about the whole egg price issue.
The "egg price" hashtag has over 125 million views on TikTok with many videos showing the high price tags at various stores or limits on egg cartons.
On Monday, the TikTok account @costcoexperts posted a video of the egg selection at a Costco location in Los Angeles.
Based on the video, prices for eggs ranged from $5.99 to $14.49 and there was a sign posted of a limit of 2 cartons per person.
Many commenters on the video expressed they had difficulty finding any eggs at their local stores.
"Wow! The two Costcos in my area didn’t even have eggs! Completely sold out!" one person wrote while another said, “Where are they? None in Oregon past 3 weeks!!! 😳😳😳."
Other TikTokers are choosing to be humorous about the situation.
TikToker Nina Azevedo captioned a video, "getting ready to shop at the Walmart new jewelry section."
In this case, eggs are the jewelry, and according to the comments not everyone is finding it funny after seeing the $7.32 price tag on a carton of 18 extra large eggs.
Chickens have become a hot commodity and people who have their own are posting humorous videos and calling themselves "egg dealers."
Some people may be turning to vegan alternatives.
One TikToker posted a video laughing that vegan eggs are finally cheaper than real eggs. For reference a dozen eggs was $7.69 while a bottle of JUST Egg was $3.99.
It looks like not all stores have been equally affected by increased prices as one TikToker showed she got a dozen eggs for $3.49 at Trader Joe's.
Based on the reaction, people are either shocked by the find or upset with the poster for sharing the secret.
In a video explaining the increase in prices, a TikToker says he switched to buying egg whites.
Comments in the video are showcasing further frustration, with one person saying "eggs are the new avocados 🥑 🥚."
So if you normally eat a lot of eggs, it may be time to switch up your eating habits or find an adequate substitute in your recipes until egg prices go back down.
