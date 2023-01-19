You Can Now Save Grocery Money On High-Priced Eggs By Renting A Chicken Instead
It’s an egg-cellent way to avoid paying egg-stra.
If you’ve recently been to the supermarket to get your much-needed, essential groceries, you may have noticed that one of everyone’s favorite breakfast items is now, indeed, very expensive.
According to a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, the average price for an egg dozen is around $4.25, compared to the $1.48 retail price in 2020.
A chicken company is now offering people in the U.S. and Canada an option that could help them save some grocery money on expensive eggs. How do they do this? By letting you rent a chicken.
Rent The Chicken provides you with all the supplies you need to have your own eggs in your backyard. According to the company’s official website, you’ll receive a portable chicken coop, two to four egg-laying hens, 100 to 200 pounds of feed, food and water dishes, a chicken-keeping book, and instructions on how to keep the animal happy.
In a matter of two days after the chicken arrives at your house, they’ll start laying eggs you can immediately use for your breakfast meals.
The renter can get about a dozen to two dozen eggs per week, depending on the chosen package.
Rental prices vary by state and are available in 28 different U.S. states and Washington, D.C. If you’re interested in renting in Canada, you can have your chicken sent to you if you’re in Alberta, British Columbia, or Ontario.
If you live in warmer climates, chickens are available at any time. However, those who live in colder places can expect to receive their rental chickens during April or May.
You can always visit Rent The Chicken’s official website to place your order, and why not? Maybe even adopt the little animal.