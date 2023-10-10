A Bunch Of Leafs Said Mitch Marner Is The Best Wedding Guest & They Spilled His Signature Move
Do you know what 'tarps off' means in the hockey world?
A bunch of players with the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to agree that if you're planning a wedding, you should invite Mitch Marner.
In a video shared by TSN on YouTube, the players call out their teammates for fun and almost all of them said Marner makes the best wedding guest, including Marner himself.
As for why they think that is, it comes down to Marner's moves on the dance floor.
"I saw the videos of his wedding so I think he'd be pretty fun," team forward Matthew Knies said.
"He's just always moving and grooving," Jake McCabe noted.
Even Marner put himself down when he was asked to make a choice.
"Me and Justin Holl are the best wedding people you can ever have at your wedding," Marner said.
"It's shirts off before anyone gets speaking. We're dancing on the dance floor before the music is even starting. We're bringing the energy for your wedding."
Team captain John Tavares agreed with everyone and also highlighted Marner's signature move.
"He embraces the NHL wedding tarps off play," Tavares explained.
For those who don't know, tarps off is a hockey term for taking off your shirt.
"We did a couple weddings this year that people were like 'why do you have your tarps off?' Marner said in the TSN video.
"We thought it was just a regular thing but I guess not. I am that guy."
"ANYONE CAN DO THAT!" TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS CALL OUT THEIR TEAMMATES FOR FUNwww.youtube.com
Marner married his longtime girlfriend Stephanie LaChance at Peller Estates at Niagara-on-the-Lake in July.
Even his wedding videographer mentioned Marner's dance moves in an interview with Narcity, specifically highlighting the Gritty dance the hockey player did on his big day.
Photo evidence also shows that Marner pulled the tarps off move at his own wedding.
In a photo shared by Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri from that day, Marner is smiling while shirtless alongside his NHL pals.
A photo shared by Nazem Kadri from Mitch Marner's wedding.@43kadri | Instagram
In the TSN video the Leafs shared some other fun facts about their teammates, including who would be the most likely to start a podcast. Ryan Reaves had the majority vote, but he thought it might be a better if he co-hosted one with Marner.
Marner agreed that he would do a podcast about Call of Duty, so that people could see they're "not just hockey players."
The video also highlighted that Morgan Rielly is a big Swiftie and hopes he has a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert again when she's in Toronto in 2024. Sounds like Marner is also planning to go.
This is the second video this week that shows the Leafs having fun in front of the camera.
In a video posted by the team on Monday, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander pranked some customers at Sobeys.
While the videos are all fun and games, the team is currently preparing for their first game of the 2023-2024 NHL season. They'll be playing against the Montreal Canadiens on October 11.