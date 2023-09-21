These 3 NHL Stars Had Their Weddings In Ontario This Summer & The Ceremonies Looked Stunning
They are setting the bar really high with these weddings!
Wedding season was in full swing throughout the summer, and that included a few for Canada's top NHL stars who were in their off-season.
Some of the biggest names in the league celebrated their weddings in Ontario and it's hard not to get submersed in the beauty of it all just by looking at the pictures and videos.
From Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner to Jordan Binnington with the Arizona Coyotes, three players with the National Hockey League got hitched and their ceremonies looked as beautiful as one would expect. Not only that, but their guest lists were also filled with NHL players which surely made for some incredible parties.
Here are all the NHL players who partied in Ontario this summer.
Mitch Marner & Stephanie LaChance
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner got married to Stephanie LaChance this summer and their wedding may just be the biggest NHL wedding of the season.
The couple's big day was on July 29, 2023, at the Riverbend Inn (ceremony) and Peller Estates (reception) in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The two-day event started with a welcome party on July 28 where guests got to mingle before the wedding which included famous faces like the Leafs' Auston Matthews, and Morgan Rielly with his fiancée Tessa Virtue.
The NHL-studded guest list didn't end there. It also included other current Maple Leafs like team captain John Tavares and T.J. Brodie, along with many other ex-Maple Leafs such as Rasmus Sandin, James Van Riemsdyk, Joe Thornton, Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie.
Videographer Katherine Keene, owner and operator of Wild and Free Films, spoke with Narcity about Marner's wedding and shared some fun stories about the bride and groom.
Keene said the couple was very "easygoing and that LaChance was so excited on the day of her wedding.
"It was actually torrentially down pouring but she [LaChance] didn't seem bothered whatsoever. She was having so much fun getting her hair and makeup done. Then right before the ceremony, the sun came out and it was awesome," Keene said.
The videographer also revealed some fun surprises that happened throughout the night.
"I mean his [Marner's] entrance was funny. I didn't even know it at the time, but I guess he was doing some sort of TikTok dance called the Griddy as he entered into the room," she told Narcity.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by their guests at an afterparty which was actually in the winery's underground cellar.
"It was almost like a nightclub in there. They had like a whole different vibe," Keene shared.
The couple also made custom jerseys for all their guests for the afterparty. The jerseys had a picture of their dog Zeus on the front and "The Marners" printed on the back.
Marner and LaChance, who are both from Markham, have been together for years after meeting at a basketball game so it's no surprise Marner got emotional on his big day, Keene added.
Lawson Crouse and Claire Stewart
Lawson Crouse, the right winger and alternate captain with the Arizona Coyotes, married his partner Claire Stewart in a stunning ceremony on July 20, 2023.
The couple's wedding was held at the Harding Waterfront Estate in Oakville, Ontario.
Crouse is from the Mount Brydges area, which is near London, Ontario, so it's not surprising he wanted to have his wedding in his home province.
Katherine Keene, owner and operator of Wild and Free Films, was the wedding videographer at the event and has shared some sweet videos of the celebration.
One video shows Stewart walking down the aisle in a strapless gown towards Crouse who is standing under a clear tent with the scenic greenery surrounding them.
The couple has also shared photos from their big day, giving us spectators a glimpse of what the entire event looked like.
The newlyweds also worked with Rachel Clingen, a luxury wedding and event designer and florist who has worked on a number of NHL weddings. In a video shared by Clingen, you can see all the work that went into putting the couple's vision to life.
Jordan Binnington and Cristine Prosperi
The goaltender for the St. Louis Blues, Jordan Binnington, also got hitched in Ontario this summer.
The NHL star married former Degrassi actress Cristine Prosperi on July 7, 2023, at the Arlington Estate in Vaughan.
A video shared by Wild and Free Films shows just how big of a party it was with the couple showing off their moves on the dance floor and Binnington holding some sort of fog gun machine.
Photos shared by the bride also showcased behind-the-scenes pics of the reception and also the bridal party and groomsmen.
It looks like Prosperi, who starred as Imogen Moreno on Degrassi from 2011 to 2015, is still close with her former co-star Annie Clark (who played Fiona Coyne) as she was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding.
Although Binnington's team is based in Missouri, it looks like the Richmond Hill native and Prosperi spend a lot of time in Toronto. They even got engaged on Richmond Street West and Brant Street in Toronto back in September 2021. Prosperi's bridal shower was also held in Toronto at The Chase.
Ontario wasn't the only Canadian province filled with NHL weddings this summer.
At least three hockey stars had their big day in British Columbia, including former Maple Leaf and Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie who married his longtime love Emma Rose in Victoria; former Canuck Ethan Bear who married his girlfriend Lenasia Ned in B.C.'s Lake Country and former Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot who married Marissa Balleza also in the Okanagan.
There are also a number of NHL players who got engaged this summer so we have a whole list of weddings to look forward to, including the captain of the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly and Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher.
While the boys will be busy with the NHL season kicking off shortly, hopefully 2024 will bring another round of incredible weddings — and maybe a few more proposals!