3 Canadian NHLers Got Married In The USA This Summer & The Destinations Look Incredible
All three weddings had stunning backdrops!
Over half a dozen Canadian NHL players got married this summer, from several epic weddings in Ontario to stunning ceremonies in B.C., but the weddings weren't just held on Canadian soil.
Three Canadian players with the National Hockey League also got married in the U.S. and as one would expect their ceremonies looked beautiful.
From Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to Brenden Dillon with the Winnipeg Jets, here is a look at the three NHL weddings that happened across the border in the U.S. and which teammates were there to celebrate.
Brady Tkachuk and Emma Farinacci
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk married his longtime girlfriend Emma Farinacci on July 24.
The couple has been together since 2017 when they met while both attending Boston University, according to the website Sportskeeda. They got engaged in July 2022.
The Tkachuk wedding took place at The Mansion At Natirar in New Jersey. The venue's website notes that it offers an "elegant country-side" as well as "traditional and rustic yet modern and luxurious" space for couples getting married.
In a video shared by the videographers Tone Media, Tkachuk is seen wiping away tears as his bride walks down the aisle.
Being that it was an NHL wedding, it's no surprise that a number of hockey players stood by Tkachuk on his special day.
Tkachuk's brother Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for the Florida Panthers, served as a groomsman as did the new captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes. Shane Bowers of the New Jersey Devils was also part of the wedding party.
Prior to their big day, the couple had a welcome party and rehearsal dinner on July 20 at 1776 Morristown, which is also in New Jersey.
Photos from the event show the happy couple, the incredible food that was served and an ice sculpture.
Samson and Jessica Reinhart
Florida Panthers star Samson Reinhart was another Canadian hockey player to get hitched this summer.
Reinhart, who is originally from North Vancouver, married his fiancée Jessica at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California on July 7.
The bride told PEOPLE that the theme and decor were "inspired by the mountains in the background." She also explained why they decided to hold their big day in California.
"California has always held a special place in our hearts,” Jessica told PEOPLE. "We spend a lot of time in Palm Springs and Hummingbird Nest really emulates that picturesque mountain scape we were looking for."
The wedding also had a tie to Toronto with Jessica wearing a dress and cape created by Toronto-based designer Ines Di Santo.
The couple first met in January 2020, right before the pandemic, PEOPLE reports.
"I ended up moving to Vancouver to live with Sam's whole family for what I thought would be two weeks," Jessica told the outlet and confirmed she stayed there for eight months.
As for their engagement, Samson got down on one knee on December 24, 2021, as per the report by PEOPLE.
In photos shared by Samson, he popped the question to Jessica in between Christmas trees by the water.
Brenden and Emma Dillon
A photo from Brenden and Emma Dillon's wedding.
Defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon married his wife Emma for the second time in August 2023 in Aspen, Colorado.
The couple first eloped in November 2020 when they said "I do" at at Stanley Park Pavilion in Vancouver, B.C.
Emma shared photos from the elopement in 2020 writing that the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.
"We can’t wait for the day when covid won’t be able to take that big dreamy wedding away from us," she wrote on Instagram.
It looks like the couple was finally able to have the wedding they always dreamed of with all their loved ones there to witness it.
Guests at the wedding included a number of players with the Washington Capitals, a team Brenden played on before joining the Jets.
Those guests were right winger with the Washington Capitals, T.J. Oshie and his wife Lauren, Toronto-born Tom Wilson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Nick Jensen and Nic Dowd.
The exact venue is unknown, but by the looks of the photos, one of the wedding events happened with the stunning mountains in the background and you can even see the ski lifts which are presumably from the Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort.
The three NHL weddings in the U.S. join at least six other weddings that happened in Canada over July and August.
In Ontario, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner married his longtime partner Stephanie LaChance on July 29 at the Riverbend Inn (ceremony) and Peller Estates (reception) in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The two-day event had an NHL-packed guest list including the Leafs' Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly with his fiancée Tessa Virtue. It also included other current Maple Leafs like team captain John Tavares and T.J. Brodie, along with many other ex-Maple Leafs such as Rasmus Sandin, James Van Riemsdyk, Joe Thornton, Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie.
Right winger and alternate captain with the Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse, got married to his partner Claire Stewart on July 20 at the Harding Waterfront Estate in Oakville, Ontario.
In the third Ontario wedding, goaltender for the St. Louis Blues, Jordan Binnington married former Degrassi actress Cristine Prosperi at the Arlington Estate in Vaughan on July 7.
Over on the West Coast, two couples got married in B.C.'s Lake Country. Former Toronto Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot's wedding took place along Okanagan Lake where he got to party alongside many of his former teammates like Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.
Former Canuck Ethan Bear also got married in roughly the same area. The NHL star said "I do" to Lenasia Ned at 50th Parallel Estate Winery.
Former Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie also had a huge wedding in July when he married Emma Rose. His wedding weekend in Victoria, B.C. included a number of stops in the city before the big day took place at a private estate along the water. Barrie's guest list was another one that was filled with familiar faces of the NHL, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.
As the NHL players prepare for the 2023-2024 hockey season that starts soon, we're hopeful that 2024 will bring a full roster of NHL weddings.