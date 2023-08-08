Jets' Brenden Dillon Got Married Again & Here's Which NHL Stars Celebrated The Big Day (PHOTOS)
Their first wedding was in Vancouver.
Defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon got married for a second time to his wife Emma Dillon and a bunch of NHL stars were on the guest list for the big day.
Brenden and Emma celebrated their big day in Aspen, Colorado, almost three years after their first wedding in Vancouver in 2020.
Brenden and Emma Dillon on their wedding day. @lauren.oshie | Instagram
Guests at the wedding included right winger with the Washington Capitals, T.J. Oshie and his wife Lauren, who shared a bunch of photos from the event on social media.
Additional guests at the wedding included several other players with the Washington Capitals, including Toronto-born Tom Wilson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Nick Jensen and Nic Dowd.
All the Capitals players make sense as Brenden Dillon himself played with the team before joining the Winnipeg Jets.
Jensen's wife, Jenner, also shared a few group photos from the nuptials.
She also posted a cute pic of the bride wearing a cowboy hat and doing a little dance during her wedding celebration.
Emma Dillon on her wedding day. @jennerjensen12 | Instagram
This was the second wedding for the Dillons.
Back in November 2020, Emma shared photos from the couple's elopement at Stanley Park Pavilion in Vancouver, B.C.
"Postponing our wedding was beyond hard, we can’t wait for the day when covid won’t be able to take that big dreamy wedding away from us. Until then, we’ll start our lives as husband and wife!"
In an interview with The Athletic, Brenden shared that it was just him and his wife at the 2020 wedding.
"Yeah, it was just the two of us that kind of did our own thing. She’s American, I’m Canadian, so we were in Vancouver in our offseason residence," he told The Athletic.
"The formal thing is planned but it didn’t work out with everything going on in the world. We’re planning to have a bigger kind of party over the next year or two but I’m not in charge of those plans. I’m just glad I’m invited."
Brendan grew up in Surrey, B.C. and made his National Hockey League debut with the Dallas Stars during the 2011-2012 season, as per nhl.com.
After a few trades, Brendan was traded to the Washington Capitals in 2020 before landing with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2022 and 2023 NHL draft.
The Canadian hockey player and his wife had been dating for years before getting married. They welcomed their daughter Elton Kristina in May 2022.
The Dillon wedding was one of many NHL weddings this summer.
On July 29, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner got hitched at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Marner wedding was attended by a number of NHL stars like Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and John Tavares.
That same weekend across the country, former Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear married his girlfriend Lenasia in B.C.'s Lake Country.
Earlier in July, a number of hockey stars, including Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, were also in B.C. for Tyson Barrie's wedding in Victoria.