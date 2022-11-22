Blue Jays Pitcher Alek Manoah Called A Yankee The 'Worst Cheater' & Fans Love Him Even More
He said it on Serge Ibaka's show, "How Hungry Are You?"
Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Alek Manoah opened up about life, baseball, and also shared some rather controversial opinions as one of the newest guests on Serge Ibaka's show 'How Hungry Are You? ' and his appearance is getting lots of buzz.
The 24-year-old shared some laughs and rather questionable food with Ibaka but his episode is being talked about because of the moment when he directly called out a New York Yankees pitcher as being the "worst cheater" in MLB history.
After learning more about Manoah's love for baseball, which he said first came from watching his older brother play, and asking the pitcher about his experience at his first MLB All-Star game in 2022, Ibaka turned up the heat.
'Are those things alive?" Manoah asked Ibaka, as the pair sat in front of a tea kettle and a bowl full of live crickets, gearing up to play a special edition of spicy questions - truth or drink.
"Yes sir," said Ibaka.
"I'm gonna answer every question," Manoah replied. And that was no lie.
The first question got right into it, as Ibaka asked him who is the worst cheater in baseball history.
"Gerrit Cole," said Manoah, after briefly considering whether or not to answer. "He cheated. He used a lot of like, sticky stuff, to make his pitches better and he kind of got called out on it."
\u201c\u201cWho is the worst cheater in baseball history\u201d\n\nAlek Manoah: Gerrit Cole \n\n@Starting9 @short_porch\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1669073527
As if the Blue Jays ace wasn't already loved by Toronto fans, his honesty has clearly endeared him to some even more.
"Alek Manoah is forever GOATed for this," one fan wrote on Twitter.
His thoughts even got the reaction of former Blue Jays pitcher, Marcus Stroman.
"I know them fickle Yankee fans lost sleep last night," wrote Stroman.
The fude between Manoah and Cole is real — the two exchanged words last season after a pitch from Manoah struck a Yankee batter and he explained the situation to Ibaka.
"He kinda left his bench (...) like why is this guy coming out onto the field? So after the game I just said if he wants to leave his bench, he can come all the way next time and we'll see what happens," Manoah said.
The first question from Ibaka was by far the "spiciest" but the others made for some good laughs.
"Hopefully no one's mad at me for answering," said Manoah at the end of the segment.
Of course, Yankees fans just might be.
The latest episode of How Hungry Are You? ended with Ibaka and Manoah sharing a bit of sushi — Manoah's favourite type of food. Only, this sushi contained fish sperm.
"If this was the only sushi I ever had to eat, I'd probably stop eating sushi," said Manoah.
You can watch the full episode here.