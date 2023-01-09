A Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Was Just Diagnosed With Cancer & It 'Came As A Shock'
He was a big part of the team's 2015 playoff run.
A former pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays who played a key role in one of the team's most successful playoff runs since the 1990s has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.
33-year-old Liam Hendriks, a three-time MLB All-Star, confirmed the news in a post to his Instagram page Sunday night, sharing he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"Hearing the word "Cancer" came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he said in his post. "However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."
Hendriks said he chose to share the news with the aim of using his "position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible."
Among the messages of support he received was one from the Blue Jays on Instagram.
"Your baseball family is behind you, Liam! Sending you all our best 💙🙏," the team wrote.
Hendriks, who now plays for the Chicago White Sox, has been a member of the Blue Jays twice in his career.
After a short stint with Toronto in 2014, he rejoined the team in 2015, the year the Blue Jays brought playoff baseball back to Toronto and got all the way to the American League Championship Series.
"I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," Hendriks wrote. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma has a 73% survival rate, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Hendriks said his cancer treatment begins on Monday.