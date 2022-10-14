You Can Win A Trip & Tickets To Attend Scottie Barnes' Epic Pop-Up Event With Subway Canada
Meet your new go-to order — and the 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Your go-to sandwich shop just unveiled an innovative menu item — and it comes in a bowl. Subway Canada collabed with their latest athlete ambassador, 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, to promote the ever so yummy Signature Rice Bowls.
With a hearty brown, red and wild rice blend — along with fresh veggies, zesty sauces and all those crave-worthy Subway proteins — these bowls are a total slam dunk (pun obviously intended).
To celebrate, they’re hosting a major pop-up event in Toronto on October 27 with basketball-inspired games, photo ops, rice bowl tastings, a videogame station, a merch hub and more. They’re calling it: Bowlway.
The one-night-only experience was crafted with Scottie's place in mind — and Scottie himself will be in attendance. You read that right, Raptors fans: you could meet the 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.
To spread the Bowlway love, Subway Canada's giving Narcity readers the chance to win guaranteed entrance to the event — and an epic Toronto getaway from October 26-28.
Two total prize packs are up for grabs (each valued at over $3,500) and they both include a guest. Score round-trip flights to Toronto, hotel accommodation for two nights, tickets to the Raptors home game on October 26th and admission into the VIP Bowlway pop-up event.
And the perks continue: you and your lucky friend will be gifted a $500 spending credit as well as a Subway Canada gift card — so you can power up with some of those new Signature Rice Bowls before the game.
The giveaway is open to Canadian participants (except those in Quebec and Ontario) over the age of 18 (guests have to be 18+ too).
Shoot your shot and enter below!
Winners will be chosen by October 21, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.
Satisfy your craving for Subway Canada's new Signature Rice Bowls — and possibly taste giveaway victory.
Even if you don’t win — or you’re already in Toronto — be sure to mark your calendar for the Bowlway pop-up event on October 27 (taking place at SPACE at 300 King Street East from 5-9 p.m.) and sample the delicious new menu item.
