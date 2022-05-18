Free Beer Promised To Whatever City Wins The 'Battle Of Alberta' & Here's How To Get Yours
Will it be Edmonton or Calgary? 🍻
The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs kicks off in Alberta tonight and the stakes have never been higher.
As if it wasn't heated enough that long-time Alberta rivals the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are going head-to-head in the next round of the playoffs, Budweiser has also offered up free beers to the winning city.
The two teams are coming face-to-face in the playoffs for the first time in 31 years, in what's been dubbed "The Battle of Alberta" and everyone is getting hyped up for it, including the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton.
Jyoti Gondek in Calgary and Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton made a friendly wager that the loser would wear the winning team's gear to council and paint their face in the winning team's colours depending on the outcome. The mayors also pledged to donate to a local cancer foundation in the winning city, too.
But then Budweiser decided to up the ante and offer up free beers to the winning city.
31 years in the making \u2013 Alberta deserves a celebration unlike any other. @jyotigondek @AmarjeetSohiYEG how about a BUD ON US for the winning city?Details to come #BattleofAlberta #AlbertaMadehttps://twitter.com/AmarjeetSohiYEG/status/1526310885269987329\u00a0\u2026— Budweiser Canada (@Budweiser Canada) 1652889543
Budweiser confirmed that the first 10,000 fans in the winning city of legal drinking age would be able to register online and claim $5 for their beer.
Mayor Sohi was also pleased to see Budweiser's contribution to the Alberta-wide party. "Now we're talking," he commented on Budweiser's pledge.
Meanwhile, Gondek shared a video of her preparation for the long-awaited face-off between the rival teams, which included wearing a Flames jersey and kicking down an Oilers sign.
Game starts in 7 hours and 30 mins. Getting limbered up.\n\n#Flames #BattleofAlbertapic.twitter.com/OFPLmRaHUq— Jyoti Gondek (@Jyoti Gondek) 1652896925
The first leg of the Battle of Alberta takes place tonight at Calgary's Saddledome at 7:30 p.m MT.