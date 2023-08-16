Vancouver Waters May Glow A Bright Blue This Week & Here's How You Can See The Magical Shores
Don't miss the spectacular show nature is puts on!
A micro new moon is coming tonight, and it might help you see some magic in Vancouver waters.
Okay, so it's not real magic, but the glowing blue bioluminescent critters could appear particularly bright thanks to the special moon.
If you've ever gone out to the ocean at night, you may have seen it glow as the waves wash up on shore. This stunning phenomenon is caused by a kind of bioluminescent plankton called dinoflagellates, according to Fraser Riverkeeper.
The spectacular sight of a glow-in-the-dark ocean is best seen away from light pollution — which is not an easy feat for Vancouver city dwellers.
But chin up, Vancouverites! Tonight's new moon will allow for darker skies, which is the perfect time to go and see the bioluminescence. According to Timeanddate, a micromoon is also farther away, so might also look smaller and less bright for a few days before and after the new moon.
The bioluminescent plankton also thrives in warm water, making the conditions even better at this time of year.
The micro new moon will occur on Wednesday, August 16, so it's a good time to be a night owl.
Get outside and head to the shoreline to try and see the glowing creatures. Beaches like Spanish Banks and Wreck Beach are great options for those in the city, but if you're willing to drive a bit, your chances might be even better in a more remote spot. The aim is to get as far away from light pollution as possible.
While out, try running your hands threw the salty water to disturb the plankton, which causes them to glow more brightly, per Fraser Riverkeeper. It's not a guarantee, but heading out during the new moon ups your chances of seeing the beautiful glow.