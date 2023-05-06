5 Things About Vancouver City Life That Made Me Realize It Isn't For Me
The city has it's faults 🤷
I've found that telling someone you live in Vancouver either induces a serious eye roll (or worse), or a long chat about how stunning the city is. People usually either love it or hate it — but after moving there almost two years ago from Canada's East Coast I can say it's a little bit of both for me.
Last year I moved away from Vancouver to Whistler, and the slower-paced life definitely agrees with me more.
Don't get me wrong, I'll often find myself getting pangs of nostalgia for dinners at Anh and Chi or seawall walks, and overall I wouldn't change a thing about my time there.
Long-term though, Vancouver just wasn't it for me.
Nature is everywhere, but nature is also crowded
My favourite thing about Vancouver is the nature. Take your pick of unbelievable views of the mountains, ocean, and stretches of beach. The beauty of Vancouver isn't lost on me, but everyone else loves it just as much.
Hikes near Vancouver are often packed full of people and don't even get me started on trying to find an open spot on the beach in the summer.
It's tough to find peace and quiet there, so if you're expecting to move to Vancouver and immerse yourself in the serenity of nature, keep in mind that there will be crowds of people right there with you.
The constant rain in the winter...and fall...and spring
Too many people made me deliriously optimistic about Vancouver weather. "Leave your winter coat back on the East Coast, you're in Vancouver now!'" they said.
Turns out I still needed a winter coat, and my good friend the sun became a long-lost memory.
Other spots in B.C., like where I live now, are way better in terms of the weather. I might be dealing with significantly more snow, but I just couldn't take the constant rain and cloudy days all throughout November until May.
Blue skies made all the difference.
Rent is heartbreaking
Here's something people actually did warn me about, and that I kind of just brushed off – as one does when getting advice from family members.
Vancouver is one of the most expensive cities in Canada, and the cost of housing is astronomical. I went from paying $400 a month to live in a house with some roommates in New Brunswick, to dishing out $1,500 for the same deal.
Whistler isn't that much better honestly, but at least here I'm paying the steep rent to be by one of the best ski hills in the country.
Rent's not the only thing that'll break your wallet
The cost of living in Vancouver doesn't just stop at rent. Parking alone had me groaning when I went out, and then you have to add on the food and drink prices — which can get wild.
It's just more pricey to live in a big city, and I don't think it's always worth it. Being semi-close to Vancouver now still lets me drive in and have a fun weekend, where I can spend a little more, without having to do it on the reg.
Traffic hits different
Again, the joys of living in a city. Traffic is an issue in many places obviously, but there was something especially discouraging about Vancouver traffic.
Where people on the East Coast are more likely to let you into a lane in exchange for a smile and a wave, Vancouverites tend to avoid eye contact at all costs and lean on the horn like it's a La-Z-Boy.
On a nice weekend in the city, it seemed like everyone (including us) would head to North/West Van for some kind of excursion, and we would all end the day in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Pair that with our broken car AC, and you had some every unhappy campers.What better way to end a summer day?
I'm not saying don't move to Vancouver, because I actually had a great time living there, but do know what you're getting yourself into. Vancouver has its downfalls — don't let all those rain-deniers out there convince you otherwise.