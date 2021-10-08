This Hamilton Hiking Trail Takes You To 2 Spectacular Lookouts Over A Cascading Waterfall
It is one of the largest falls in the area! 😍
For an enchanting spot to see the colourful leaves, you'll want to explore this breathtaking Hamilton hiking trail.
One of the top sights in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is the 22-metre Webster Falls.
While it is a gorgeous sight year-round, it is incredibly stunning when surrounded by gold and ruby foliage.
Following the marked trail, you'll visit a lookout over the falls and gorge before crossing a story-book-worthy cobblestone bridge.
Just a bit further, you'll reach a second viewing area where you can see Webster Falls from a different perspective.
To see this natural wonder for yourself, you'll need to make online reservations between May and November.
Each timeslot is for two hours, giving you plenty of time to see all the sights.
Webster Falls
Price: $10 reservation fee, $10.50 per vehicle, $5 per person
Address: Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are in the mood to go chasing waterfalls, Webster Falls is an easy outdoor adventure.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.