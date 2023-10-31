This Tiny Canadian Hamlet Is Known As 'The Switzerland Of The Arctic' & It's So Majestic
The Alps, but make it Canada. ✨
Nestled within the pristine landscapes of Nunavut, there's a hidden gem with rugged, snow-capped peaks, giant, majestic fjords and crystal-clear waters that rival those of the Swiss Alps.
Often described as the "Switzerland of the Arctic," Pangnirtung is a picturesque hamlet nestled on Baffin Island, the largest island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.
Thanks to its location on the shores of Pangnirtung Fjord, the community is surrounded by stunning mountain landscapes and the inspiring vistas of the nearby Auyuittuq National Park.
Like in Switzerland, the breathtaking scenery, majestic mountain ranges and turquoise glacial waters draw in adventure tourists and travellers from around the world, who visit to hike, ski, climb, camp and learn about Pangnirtung's history and culture.
If exploring the Swiss Alps has always been on your bucket list, hold up! Here's a closer look at Canada's version of the Swiss Alps and everything you need to know about visiting the so-called "Switzerland of the Arctic" — which might just be even better than the real thing!
The "Switzerland of the Arctic"
Despite its Canadian Arctic surroundings, Pangnirtung shares several notable resemblances with Switzerland, which has earned it the affectionate nickname "The Switzerland of the Arctic."
Firstly, both Pangnirtung and Switzerland boast breathtaking mountainous landscapes that draw in visitors from around the world.
Pangnirtung's snow-capped peaks and crystal-clear fjords parallel Switzerland's majestic Alps and serene lakes, and both have picture-perfect alpine surroundings that wouldn't look out of place on a postcard.
Because of their respective towering, snowy mountains, outdoor activities are a cornerstone of both destinations. Pangnirtung offers a bunch of outdoor experiences, including hiking, climbing and wildlife viewing, similar to Switzerland's reputation for skiing, mountaineering and alpine adventures.
The impressive Auyuittuq National Park surrounding Pangnirtung also mirrors Switzerland's famed nature parks and reserves, which all provide a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.
What's more, culturally both regions celebrate their heritage through craftsmanship. The artistry displayed at the Pangnirtung Weaving Centre showcases the local Inuit culture in vibrant tapestries, much like Switzerland's embrace of traditional craftsmanship in watchmaking and intricate embroidery.
However, despite these similarities, Pangnirtung stands out with its unique Inuit heritage, which is distinct from Switzerland's own cultural roots.
Who lives in Pangnirtung?
Despite often being compared to the Swiss Alps, Pang has a rich history and culture of its own.
According to Travel Nunavut, the quaint hamlet of Pangnirtung — often nicknamed "Pang" by locals and tourists alike — has a population of just 1,550, 95% of whom are Inuit.
The charm of Pangnirtung lies not just in its picturesque landscapes but also in the vibrancy of its Inuit heritage.
"Indigenous people have inhabited the land near Pangnirtung for 4,000 years," Travel Nunavut explains, noting that today, many locals work producing art, tapestries and other fine works for the international market.
"Pangnirtung is renowned for its traditional Inuit arts and crafts, particularly the excellent quality of its woven tapestries and its lithographic prints," Travel Nunavut adds.
What can you do in Pangnirtung?
There are a whole bunch of things to do in Pangnirtung, including hiking, skiing and even spotting backdrops that have been featured in very famous movies!
Top of the list for most visitors is visiting the dramatic, pristine landscapes of Auyuittuq National Park. Auyuittuq in Inuktitut means "land that never melts," and the park's glacier-carved fjords, waterfalls, jagged cliffs, semicircular valleys, distinctive flat-topped peaks and traditional Inuit villages are among the scenes to expect.
Visitors can also ski on Auyuittuq National Park's pristine ice fields, hike the rugged Akshayuk Pass or pose in front of the backdrop for the opening scene of the James Bond classic The Spy Who Loved Me.
Wildlife lovers are in luck too, as Travel Nunavut says there are many species of animal thriving in Pangnirtung, including polar bears, caribou, arctic foxes, arctic hares, seals, narwhals, beluga and bowhead whales, and arctic wolves, to name a few. So don't forget your camera!
Visitors can get immersed in the region's history by visiting Kekerten Territorial Park, where the area's ties to turn-of-the-century whalers are revealed. Then, why not try some of the most popular outdoor activities in the hamlet, like dog sledding, fishing, igloo camping or snowmobile riding?
Inuit-owned airline Canadian North recommends visiting the Uqqurmiut Centre to see local artists at work and shop for lithographs, prints, sculptures and tapestries.
Before heading home, don't forget to pick up a famous "Pang hat" — a warm, crocheted hat that symbolizes the community's identity and craftsmanship.
How do you get to Pangnirtung?
Because of its remote location in the Canadian Arctic, getting to Pangnirtung is generally not easy for those travelling from outside of Nunavut.
Getting there typically involves a combination of air and ground travel, and visitors will have to be prepared to spend a bit of money to experience this particular natural wonder.
Most journeys to Pangnirtung begin with a flight to Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. Iqaluit is accessible by air from several Canadian cities including Ottawa and Montreal, as well as other northern communities.
From Iqaluit, travellers can take a connecting flight to Pangnirtung with Canadian North. Flight schedules can vary, so it's best to check with the airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.
After arriving at Pangnirtung Airport, getting to the town itself is pretty simple as the airport is located just a few kilometres away. Visitors can usually take the short drive by taxi or pre-arranged transportation with a tour company.
Pangnirtung, Nunavut
Location: Pangnirtung, Baffin Island, NU
Why You Need To Go: Discover a surprisingly authentic taste of Switzerland and the Swiss Alps without even leaving Canada at Pangnirtung, where you'll find towering snow-kissed peaks, crystal-clear glacial lakes and alpine vistas that are every bit as magical and majestic as their European counterparts.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.