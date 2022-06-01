A New Bus Service From Seattle To Vancouver Is Starting This Week & It’s Only $18
Desperate for a vacation, that won't hurt your wallet?
A trip to the U.S. from Vancouver is getting a little bit easier, with a new bus service starting on Thursday, June 2.
Just in time for summer vacations, FlixBus is adding a super cheap route between Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, B.C. — starting at $17.99.
If you want a weekend away, it basically can't get any more affordable. Easy access to Seattle also means that Vancouverites have some more options for cheap flights – so start booking those trips!
With gas prices in B.C. hitting shocking amounts lately, opting for a bus over driving might be a good move, to save some money.
A press release from Flixbus said that their buses have free Wi-Fi and power outlets, so you can sit back and watch Netflix while someone else takes the wheel.
The new routes between the cities are going to be running five days a week — Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
The buses going from Seattle to Vancouver will depart at 7:30 a.m. on those days, while the ones leaving Vancouver will hit the road at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at 3:55 p.m.
The buses will also stop in Bellingham and Everett, Washington, along the way.
The bus does take slightly longer than driving, due to the stops. The drive from Vancouver to Seattle is about 2 and 45 minutes, while the bus takes about 3 hours and 10 minutes.
If you want to make the trip by bus, you can book your ticket on the FlixBus website.