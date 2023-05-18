This Tiny Island In BC Is One Of The Province's Top Summer Vacation Spots For 2023 (PHOTOS)
Crystal clear water + white sand beach = the perfect summer vacay. ☀️
Summer's in B.C. are anything but boring, with tons of unbelievable hikes, stunning waterfalls, and white sand beaches to explore.
This tiny island made the top of the list for B.C. summer vacation spots and you can take BC Ferries to get there from Vancouver.
Hornby Island is known for its clear blue water and sandy beach, making it a go-to spot for the warmer months.
Airbnb released its summer travel trends for 2023, highlighting where people in the province are searching for vacay stays.
The company released a list of the top five domestic destinations that British Colombians are searching for on the site. All five were in the province, at Horby Island was at the very top of the list.
This stunning island looks like it's out of a postcard, so it's no wonder that people are flocking here.
Tribune Bay Provincial Park is a go-to spot for visitors to check out on the island, with its crystal-clear and warm water.
While the park is a spectacular place to spend the day, there is lots to do on the island.
There are hiking trails, snorkelling, and even sailing tours. The community also has farmers' markets and roadside stands to visit.
There are also some tasty-looking restaurants and cafes on the island that you can check out.
While other islands might be a little easier to get to from Vancouver you could still make the trip here in a weekend.
You need to take three ferries to get to this place from Vancouver, so it's probably worth booking a stay so you don't have to turn back on the same day.
To get there you can make your way to Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island, grab a ferry to Denman Island, and take one more to Hornby Island. There are also floatplane options you can check out if you want to speed up the journey. The Hornby Island website has more information on getting to the little slice of paradise.