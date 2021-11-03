A 'Storm Parade' Is About To Dump Up To 100 cm Of Snow & 300 mm Of Rain Across BC
Things are getting messy!
Multiple storms will sweep across B.C. over the next seven days bringing up to 100 cm of snow and 300 mm of rain to the province, according to The Weather Network.
The parade of storms begin Tuesday night through Wednesday and rainfall warnings from Environment Canada are in place across the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and western parts of Vancouver Island.
The Weather Network says that persistent storm systems will then bring "ample amounts of moisture onto the South Coast."
As the weekend approaches, forecasters say an "abundance" of snow is coming.
The Weather Network report says: "Freezing levels will be high through the week, but take a tumble on the weekend -- reaching 1100 and 1200 metres on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so another blast of heavy snow is expected for some of the alpine regions, with even Vancouver's local ski hills getting some snowfall.
"Next week will be quite similar for B.C., with more periods of rain, heavy at times will continue through next week with an abundance of snow to the alpine regions and to many ski areas."
According to the long-range Farmers Almanc forecast, the third week of November is predicted to bring some relief to the province with dry and sunny weather.