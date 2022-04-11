Multiple Vehicles & A Building Were Finally Found Months After The Devastating BC Floods
Five months later, the remains from washed-away towns are still being found.
The catastrophic floods that hit B.C. in November 2021 have had many lasting impacts, some of which are ongoing today.
The government is still finding debris that the flood washed away — including a building, multiple cars, and a garage.
The historic flooding was caused by extreme rainfall over the course of multiple days. The unprecedented rain caused mudslides, flooding, highway destruction, and an unlikely love story.
Entire towns in the province were evacuated and people suffered significant damage to their properties and businesses. Multiple people also lost their lives during the severe weather events.
Almost five months since the devastating events, B.C. Spill Response is finding remains from washed-away towns.
They tweeted the unbelievable debris that they collected in just one week from rivers and streams around the affected areas.
"To date, more than 270 items of debris have been identified and recovery efforts are underway," said the tweet.
They then listed exactly what they found as a result of the November floods.
In the Nicola River, they removed "multiple vehicles, a building and garage."
The Thompson River had a backhoe in it, which they removed. A building and multiple vehicles were also removed from the Coquihalla River.
Many people will likely remember the Coquihalla Highway from November, as it was damaged extensively due to the historic flooding and mudslides.
B.C. Spill Response added that on April 3 they started to remove debris from the Similkameen and Tulameen waterways, meaning that more debris that was washed away from affected towns may be found soon.