A Woman Is Missing After Walking Her Dog Near A Flooded & 'Fast-Moving' Creek In BC

The city has declared a local state of emergency in response to flooding.

Western Canada Editor
Chelsea Cardno and her dog, JJ. Right: Mission Creek flood in Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna RCMP, @Central Ok Emergency | Twitter

A 31-year-old woman has gone missing after walking her dog near a waterway with high levels and fast-moving water in Kelowna B.C., which declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.

The missing woman, Chelsea Cardno, was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, leaving her house to walk her German Shepherd, named JJ, in the Mission Greenway area.

On the same day Cardno went missing, Kelowna declared a local state of emergency in response to the flooding along Mission Creek, the upper reaches of Mill Creek and Scotty Creek. A news release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that heavy rainfall in the area "led to rising water levels in creeks and streams."

According to a press release from the Kelowna RCMP, officers found Cardno's car parked near Mission Greenway. Search and rescue crews "conducted ground, water and air searches throughout the afternoon and into the evening," the release added.

It also said that Cardno's family, as well as the police, are concerned about her safety.

She is described as being "4'11" tall, 108 lbs with brown hair and blonde highlights." She was last seen in "a blue or grey cap, bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants and black lace-up style army boots," per the report.

Constable Mike Della-Paolera said when Cardno went missing, "the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving.”

He added that, while searching the area, there were over-turned kayakers in Mission Creek, who the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) rescued.

Chelsea Cardno and her dog, JJ. Chelsea Cardno and her dog, JJ.Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Cardno in the Mission Greenway and Mission Creek area on Tuesday to call 250-762-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

