A 14-Year-Old Who Went Missing Over A Year Ago Was Found Dead In Vancouver
"Vancouver Police Major Crime Section is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
An Indigenous teen who was reported missing in May 2021 was found dead in Vancouver, B.C.
Noelle O'Soup, who went by Elli, was from Port Coquitlam and Vancouver Police said that her "remains were discovered May 1 inside an apartment building."
Coquitlam RCMP released an update on Wednesday, announcing that O’Soup had been located and that the Vancouver Police Department is conducting the investigation.
In a previous update, the Coquitlam RCMP said that O’Soup left her home "without permission" on May 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. It added that she was "known to frequent the Lower Mainland area."
The Vancouver Police Department told Narcity in an email that O’Soup's remains were found at 405 Heatley St.
"Earlier today, we met privately with Noelle’s family and informed them of this tragic news. We will continue to provide her family with updates as this investigation progresses," the police added.
The cause of her death is now being investigated by the BC Coroners Service, and the circumstances surrounding it are being investigated by the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section.
"Noelle’s death will generate many questions in the community, and we are committed to finding answers," police said.
"If, during the course of this investigation, we determine there is a risk to public safety, we will immediately notify the public," they added.
Police asked that anyone with information about O'Soup's death contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.