bc weather

Vancouver Weather Is About To Be 'Warmer Than Average' & There's A Special Weather Statement

"With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase"

Western Canada Editor
Miloslav Doubrava | Dreamstime

Vancouver weather has gone from being chillier than normal to having a special weather statement issued, warning of a "hot stretch" in temperatures over the weekend.

Just a few days into the summer, temperatures are predicted to rise into the 30s and there is a "risk of heat-related illnesses," The Weather Network said.

Both The Weather Network and Environment Canada issued special weather statements for the Metro Vancouver area, for Friday until Tuesday.

During that period, the temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens overnight and the days will see up to 30 degrees C.

The Weather Network said that these are warmer temperatures than typical at this time of year. Inland temperatures on Friday are predicted to be in the high 20s, and then go up throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

So, pull out the water bottles Vancouver, because it'll be a hot one this weekend!

Due to the heat, The Weather Network said that "increased stream flows due to run-off are possible."

"With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses increases," they added.

The hot stretch is not expected to last too long, because a "cooler, unsettled airmass," is coming next week and is predicted to bring the temperatures back down closer to normal.

Although the spring was chilly, summer in B.C. is expected to be more typical in terms of weather trends, with hot periods throughout. Due to the below-average temperatures in the spring, the wildfire season is expected to be shorter, according to The Weather Network.

