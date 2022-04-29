This Is The Perfect Hike To Do In Vancouver The Minute You Step Off The Plane
It has stunning views! ⛰️
If you're going to be travelling to Vancouver soon and are looking for an amazing summertime hike in the area — look no further than Dog Mountain Trail.
This hike in Vancouver, B.C. is located in Mount Seymour Provincial Park and will give you all the views of the surrounding mountains and the Pacific Ocean.
It's not too far from Downtown and is the ideal hike to stretch your legs after a long trip — and take in the legendary West Coast scenery.
It is roughly a 1 hour and 7-minute drive from the Vancouver Airport to Dog Mountain — depending on traffic.
If you're up to the adventure, it is a moderate level 5.6-kilometre hike that will take roughly 1 hour and 33 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
While on the trail, you will cross a lake called First Lake and seven creeks until you get to the top summit of Dog Mountain. From there, the views will be epic and you will even get to look down on the city.
Of course, dogs are welcome on Dog Mountain Trail too — just make sure to keep them on a leash.
To get to the hike, you will need to park at the Seymour resort parking lot. The trail starts right at the top of the parking lot.
This hike is quite popular amongst travellers and Vancouverites so it is recommended to show up early to avoid any traffic.
If you need to fuel up or use the bathroom before or after the hike — don't fret. Right near the parking lot is a cafe and washrooms for public use.
It's an amazing hike worth checking out on your next trip to Vancouver — there's no doubt this will give you all the beautiful B.C. views.
Dog Mountain Trail
Price: Free
Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's a hike that is not too complicated and it will give you all the views without all the work.