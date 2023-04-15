I Ranked These 6 Popular Tourist Attractions In Vancouver & Here's Where You Need To Go
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When I moved to Vancouver in 2021, I'd never even been before — like, ever. It was a decision made entirely on a whim, and (lucky for me) it paid off; I'm still amazed by the community, food and scenery here on a regular basis.
For a long while, my weekends were spent exploring all of Vancouver's hidden gems and tourist traps. Finally, after two years, I feel like I can finally call myself a local, which means I now have the authority to say things like "you have to go there," and "that place is so overrated."
From worst to best, here is my official ranking of the top tourist attractions in Vancouver.
Gastown Steam Clock
Visit Gastown for its old-timey charm, brick buildings, adorable storefronts and drool-worthy eateries, but manage your expectations re: the steam clock.
This historic landmark is almost guaranteed to make you cartoonishly say: "that's it?" At least that was my reaction.
In my mind, it was going to be this epic, centuries-old timepiece with plumes billowing from it like smoke from a dragon's nostrils. In actuality, it's quite a small clock surrounded by a crowd of disappointed-looking tourists, and the whispy steam show is just a few moments long.
Richmond Night Market
The Richmond Night Market is an annual food truck festival in Metro Vancouver with over 250 vendors. It runs for a few months each year, offering a plentitude of whacky eats to the masses.
Entry costs $7 per person, but you can expect to spend anywhere between $30 and $50 once you're inside — the food is as tempting as it is costly.
If you don't mind huge crowds and long lines, it's fun! I went once and that was enough for me.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
An undeniably gorgeous spot, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a buzzy attraction with a steep entrance fee (about $60 per person before tax).
If you're in town for a short period but you don't want to fork out wads of cash for a two-hour experience, I'd suggest heading to Lyn Canyon instead. There, you'll find a beautiful suspension bridge that's free to access.
AquaBus
While it's not the speediest mode of transportation, the AquaBus is straight-up cute.
Motoring along False Creek in a quaint vessel and taking in the waterfront views, it's easy to romanticize your life.
Granville Island
I live near Granville Island, which is the site of a bustling public market, seafood restaurants, theatres and craft stores. Though you'll never again catch me in a 20-plus-minute line for Lee's Donuts, Granville Island is one of my favourite places in the city.
It's primarily pedestrian (which equates to utopian, in my books), it's packed with independently owned businesses and it always smells like fresh bread somehow. Basically, Granville Island is the closest thing to a real-life Animal Crossing.
Sea-to-Sky Highway
Not the most confident of drivers, I put off my Sea-to-Sky highway excursion until my dad was in town for a visit. He rented a car and we drove along the coast, taking in astonishing views and making several stops along the way for donuts, lunch, hikes, etc.
The whole ride I remember thinking "I can't believe I live here."