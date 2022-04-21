7 Hidden Gems Near Vancouver To Enjoy While You're In The City
Hit these beautiful landmarks when you have downtime during your business trip.
After two years, heading to Vancouver for a business trip is finally back on the cards. While meetings may be your number one priority, your visit doesn't have to be all work and no play.
Extending your trip and exploring new areas can really enhance your business travel.

For those ready to explore Vancouver beyond Stanley Park, these seven hidden gems nearby are worth taking a drive to visit.
Smoke Bluffs Park In Squamish
Price: Free
Address: Smoke Bluffs Trail, Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike only takes a couple of hours and finishes with a gorgeous view of the endearing town of Squamish.
For the more experienced and daring, there are plenty of adrenaline-pumping activities available in Squamish, like climbing the Via Ferrata, renting a mountain bike and exploring the trails, or booking a whitewater rafting adventure.
The hour-long drive from Vancouver follows the Sea-to-Sky Highway, where you can take in the dramatic sight of the mountains emerging from Howe Sound. All you have to do is choose a comfortable ride, and you're ready to start exploring.
White Rock Pier In Surrey
Price: Free (parking up to $3.75 an hour depending on season)
Address: Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 470-metre-long wooden pier is the longest in Canada and a picturesque place to take a stroll after dining at one of Marine Drive's many upscale waterfront restaurants.
If you head down towards the water at dusk, your way back to White Rock will be illuminated by twinkling city lights.
If you head down towards the water at dusk, your way back to White Rock will be illuminated by twinkling city lights.
Eco Tours In Harrison Hot Springs
Price: Starting at $79 per person
Address: 100 Esplanade Ave., Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: Explore Harrison River in a kayak or jet boat to catch a glimpse of some of the local wildlife, including beaver, otters and even porpoises.
If you happen to go in winter, you can witness a majestic sight as hundreds of bald eagles flock to the area.
Accessible only by boat, the nearby Rainbow Falls is named for the beautiful rainbows that emerge from its spray. This year-round waterfall is an idyllic spot to dip your toes or take a short hike before you spend the night relaxing at Harrison Hot Springs Resort.
Scandinave Spa In Whistler
Price: Starting at $90 per person for baths (extra for add-ons like massages)
Address: 8010 Mons Road, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by the spruce and cedar of Lost Lake Park, Scandinave Spa will help you disconnect from work in no time.
At two hours from Vancouver, this blissful location is perfect for a long weekend of relaxation. Pair your visit to the silent Scandinavian-inspired baths with a tension-releasing massage and you'll never want to leave.
At two hours from Vancouver, this blissful location is perfect for a long weekend of relaxation. Pair your visit to the silent Scandinavian-inspired baths with a tension-releasing massage and you'll never want to leave.
Pacific Spirit Regional Park In Vancouver
Price: Free
Address: 5495 Chancellor Blvd., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to stay close to Vancouver and still immerse yourself in nature, step into the wilderness at Pacific Spirit Regional Park.
With over 55 kilometres of trail to explore, it’s hard to believe that this park is located in the middle of one of Canada’s biggest cities. Plenty of bird species (including owls and woodpeckers) call this dense rainforest home, as do raccoons, squirrels and skunks.
Enjoy a dose of calm after a day spent in the hustle and bustle of the city by exploring the forest, swimming at the beaches or checking out the sprawling ecosystem of Camosun Bog.
Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club In Richmond
Price: $49 per person (golf carts and clubs rental extra)
Address: 5460 No. 7 Road, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Book some tee time with your friends or coworkers at this tranquil golf and country club, where you can take in the views of the North Shore mountains while you play.
Book some tee time with your friends or coworkers at this tranquil golf and country club, where you can take in the views of the North Shore mountains while you play.

Retreat Cove In Galiano Island
Price: Free
Address: Retreat Cove Road, Galiano Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: With remarkable formations created by thousands of years of weather, Retreat Cove on Galiano Island has to be seen to be believed.
To get there, you'll need to take a ferry from Tsawwassen Terminal in Vancouver to Sturdies Bay. You can drive onto the ferry, so make sure to reserve a spot for your vehicle ahead of time.
Once you’ve docked, Retreat Cove is just a short 20-minute drive past scenic views of beaches and bluffs.
Between sprawling mountains and hidden coves, there's so much to see near Vancouver. So hop on the "bleisure" trend by extending your business trip into a bona fide getaway.
Whether your idea of the ultimate trip involves scaling granite at Squamish, relaxing in a silent sauna in Whistler, or perfecting your putt at a world-class golf course, renting a car is a safe and convenient way to squeeze some extra fun out of your visit to the West Coast.
With National Car Rental, you can manage your entire booking via their app, and when your trip finally wraps up, just drop off your car and head home with nothing but great memories.
If you're looking to extend your next business trip and have a little fun, check out National Car Rental's website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
