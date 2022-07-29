Free Things To Do Around Vancouver This Summer If You've Already Blown Your Budget
All the fun, without the cost!
If spending money isn't in your summer plans, then you'll be glad to know that there are a ton of super fun free things to do in Vancouver.
Plus, with this warm summer weather Vancouver is having, there are more and more options of free things to do conveniently available.
Whether you are looking for something sporty or a chill day, there is probably something to do on this list no matter how you are feeling.
Swim in the 30 Foot Pool at Lynn Canyon
Lynn Canyon is a great place to get some steps in and take a dip in some unique swimming holes like the 30 Foot Pool. There is no admission required to get into the park which makes it a great budget-friendly way to cool off this summer.
Play volleyball at Kitsilano beach
Kitsilano beach is a great place to chill, relax or pick up a sport — all for free. The volleyball nets are first come, first serve, so if you have your hard set on playing this sport with some friends, you might want to show up early.
Watch fireworks from English Bay
You can watch the Hondo Celebration of Lights firework display from English Bay on July 30. It's free to view these fireworks if you're out in public and you can perch up at a spot where you can catch a glimpse of English Bay.
If your friend has a patio in the area, you might want to hit them up.
Have a beach day at Wreck beach
This beach is a great place to get a tan where the sun doesn't shine. It's also the largest nude beach in all of Canada and it's completely free.
Wander through the Granville Island Public Market
The Granville Island Public Market has tons of different food vendors to explore. It's all free to walk through and you can even check out one of Seth Rogen's favourite donut shops while you're there.
Play tennis at Stanley Park
If you can find an open court, this is such a fun activity.
There are many free tennis courts in the city to bring your own racket and ball and have an intense match with friends. Stanley Park has a few beautiful courts right beside Stanley Park Brewing so it's a great place to play some free tennis and if it's within the budget, grab a beer after.