7 Common Misconceptions About Life In Vancouver & Locals Are Tired Of Hearing Them
It's time to set the record straight!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you're from Vancouver you've probably heard more than a few misconceptions about life in the city. As a local, it gets old hearing these assumptions that other Canadians have about us, and most of them are just dead wrong.
While the rest of the country seems to have the idea that Vancouver is full of super outdoorsy people who hike every weekend (I've been all of once this entire year), the reality is wildly different.
I'm here to debunk these myths that tourists seem to have about my home and what it's like living here, once and for all.
People go hiking every weekend
Personally, I can say I do not go on a hike every weekend and I'm sure that many other people in Vancouver do not do that as well.
Yes, the mountains are extremely close and people living in Vancouver are so darn lucky to have so many stunning hikes minutes away. Unfortunately, people that have grown up in Vancouver may have just become used to having these mountains and hiking opportunities so close by.
I really wish I could say this was true but for most people, it's definitely not a regular weekly occurrence.
I can see people that have just moved to Vancouver or people that are visiting wanting to hit up all the local mountains and hike all day long.
It's expensive
Vancouver is expensive, yes. Although, it is just like any major city — including Toronto — in the way that if you want to live in the downtown area of Vancouver you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it.
If you move outside of the city into the areas of Metro Vancouver, you will find that the living is more affordable.
Everyone is so environmentally friendly
I think a lot of people see Vancouver as the "L.A. of Canada."
I get it, we have palm trees too, but the average person is not actually that much more ecofriendly than those in the rest of the country.
Vancouverites are not friendly
There's always this common stereotype that Vancouverites are not friendly.
Let's face it, there are friendly and not friendly people around the entire world. Vancouver has its fair share of not-so-friendly people but you can also catch a smile on a stranger's face when walking by.
Keep an open mind and you might just make some friends while you're here!
The restaurants are average
This one is so not true. Vancouver has an amazing food scene with all different types of cuisines. Plus, it's all about knowing where to go.
Since we are right next to the ocean, fresh seafood is one of the best things you can get out here. If you're ever unsure while here — ask a local!
Everyone smokes weed
Vancouver has its fair share of dispensaries around the city and of course, the notorious pot-smoking comedian, Seth Rogen, is from here.
But, I know tons of people that do not smoke and I would say it's more of a 50/50 chance that someone actually does it or not.
It's similar to Toronto
I only visited Toronto briefly but I would say that Vancouver is much different. We have a much milder climate and we have the mesmerizing Pacific Ocean right by our side.
Although Toronto is the bigger city, I personally prefer Vancouver.