A Kangaroo Killed A Man Who Kept It As A Pet & It's Australia's First 'Roo' Death In Decades
Kangaroo-related deaths are actually super rare.
A 77-year-old man has died in Australia after he was attacked by a kangaroo which he tried to keep as a pet, in an incident that the country hasn't seen in nearly a century.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The victim, identified as an alpaca breeder named Peter Eades, was mauled at his home on Monday, Australia's ABC News reports. A relative reported the incident and paramedics tried to save Eades, but the kangaroo refused to let them through.
The animal was ultimately shot so paramedics could get to the man, but he ended up dying at the scene, police told BBC News.
Officials say Eades had been trying to keep the three-year-old kangaroo as a pet since he was a joey, though the animals are typically considered wild. It's unclear exactly what kind of kangaroo it was.
It's believed to be the first fatal kangaroo attack in Australia in 86 years, reported The New York Times.
The last time a fatal attack occurred in Australia was in 1936. The victim was 38-year-old William Cruickshank, who was attacked after he tried to save his two pet dogs from a kangaroo.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time that “his jaw was broken and he received extensive head injuries which confined him to the hospital until his death.”
Kangaroos can grow over 7 feet from tail to head and weigh up to 120 pounds.
"Kangaroos can become aggressive if they feel threatened, causing serious injuries," Australia's National Parks and Wildlife Service says on its website.
Although "roo" attacks are rare, the animals can get mean when they feel cornered, and it’s not uncommon for kangaroo encounters to result in injuries. They also really don't like dogs.
So if you ever see one, no matter how cute it may look, keep your distance!
