Ottawa Has An 'Elf'-Themed Home With A Candy Cane Forest & New York City LEGO Display
The LEGO display has over 22,000 bricks.
Going to see this magical Christmas house in Ottawa is sure to get you a spot on Santa’s nice list so you’ll want to visit and not be a cotton-headed ninny muggins.
The Turcotte family has transformed their home in Stittsville into a Christmas paradise inspired by the holiday movieElf. You'll be able to see the elves' toy testing station, Mr. Narwhal and Santa's sleigh among other movie highlights, starting December 1.
"We put together our largest display with the most props ever. I custom built Santa's sleigh, the NYC taxi, the Empire State Building, [and] the Pinebank Arch bridge," Shawn Turcotte told Narcity.
Hi children, Papa Elf here!
The Elves and I have been busy all day setting up the #Elf2022 Christmas display at 18 Cypress Gardens in Stittsville! We have more to do but it’s looking awesome!@CHEO@StuntmanStu@KatherineDines@Move100Ottawa@StittsCentralpic.twitter.com/9AgQhAoeNq
— Shawn Turcotte (@sturcotte9999) November 27, 2022
There are so many iconic moments of the film displayed on this neighbourhood lawn, the driveway and part of their neighbours' yard also, including a New York skyline set made of LEGO.
There are over 100 props and scenes set up so keep your eyes peeled for the candy cane forest, the Gimbels store sign, scenes from Buddy the Elf's childhood and much more. The house itself is decked out with countless twinkly lights and ornaments. There are funny quotes from the movie displayed across the property too.
"Once again this year we have chosen CHEO as our fundraiser recipient and hope to raise more money than last year. Donations can be made via our fundraiser webpage, by scanning the QR code on our lawn or by dropping money in one of the cash boxes as well," Turcotte said.
Last year the house had a Home Alone theme and in 2020 it looked like the film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. It's bigger than ever before with more lights and props for this season's Elf theme.
The Turcotte Family “ELF” Christmas 2022 Fundraiser
The Turcotte Family's “ELF” Christmas house in Stittsville.
Price: Free, donations encouraged
When: Starting December 1, 2022
Address: 18 Cypress Gardens, Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're stepping on the set of the movie Elf at this magical Christmas house in Ottawa.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.