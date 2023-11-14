A Dreamy 'Marshmallow World' Is Opening Near Toronto With Wagon Rides & A Christmas Market
You can toast marshmallows in a forest.
Christmas magic awaits at this enchanting farm near Toronto. Campbell's Cross Farm, located in Caledon, is transforming into a dreamy "marshmallow world" for the holiday season.
The Marshmallow World Holiday Event is taking place on December 3, 2023 and features a free holiday market, meet and greet with Santa and more.
You can enjoy activities like festive tractor rides through a snowy forest, a holiday slime bar, a DJ playing holiday music and an elf scavenger hunt through the woods.
There will be a hot chocolate bar where you can warm up as well as food trucks serving delicious dishes. It isn't a "marshmallow world" without s'mores, and you can toast gooey treats over the roasting stations in the forest.
A Holly Jolly Market will be taking place in the white barn, presented by The Prestige Market. You can browse unique items from 40 vendors and check some Christmas gifts off your list.
This year, you'll be able to meet Santa in a magical "snow globe," so keep that Christmas wish list in mind!
Tickets for the event are already on sale and cost $19.95 per person 2 years old and up.
The farm is hosting several other winter activities throughout the season including a self-guided snowshoe experience and photo shoots.
If you're looking for more holiday magic, you can also head to Niemi's Family Farm to experience a Scandinavian-style market and twinkly Christmas Land.
Marshmallow World
Price: $19.95 per person 2 years old and up
When: December 3, 2023
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a charming Christmas wonderland at this farm near Toronto.
