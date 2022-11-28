IKEA Canada Is Not Selling Real Christmas Trees This Year & It's Nothing To Do With The Grinch
You'll have to look elsewhere for a real tree! 🎄
IKEA Canada is well-known for decking your halls with boughs of holly. From budget-friendly decorations to Christmas trees, the Swedish furniture store always has you covered.
However this year, one big piece of IKEA Canada's holiday collection will be missing.
Is IKEA selling Christmas trees this year?
As the Christmas season quickly approaches, you might be wondering where to buy a real tree.
Well, if you were thinking about heading to your local IKEA, you'll have to change your plans.
In an emailed statement to Narcity, IKEA Canada has confirmed that they will not be selling real Christmas trees this year.
The reason is that the company is "unable to secure the necessary local supply of live Christmas trees to meet the needs of our Canadian business this year."
"We know live trees have been a much-loved tradition for IKEA and our customers over many years and we sincerely apologize."
Of course, IKEA will still be selling a few different artificial trees that you will be able to purchase.
This is not the first time the Swedish retailer has pulled the plug on live Christmas trees. Last year, IKEA Canada also didn't sell live Christmas trees citing shortages due to the weather.
This means that you'll have to find a Christmas tree elsewhere. But, you could expect to pay a bit more cash than you have previously.
According to The Toronto Star, we can expect a shortage of Christmas trees this year, which means higher prices for the ones that are available.
The shortages are a product of extreme weather conditions throughout the growing season, as well as labour shortages on Christmas tree farms and high demand.
If you're feeling the pinch of the high prices this holiday season, there are lots of places where you can buy some affordable holiday decorations including Dollarama.
