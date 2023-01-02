Morning Brief: Likely To Fail New Year's Resolutions, Ottawa Skating Trails & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, January 2.
Happy New Year! Welcome to the first edition of the Morning Brief, 2023. Renée here, filling in for Andrew. ☕
Off The Top: New year, new Nick Cannon baby. The rapper-turned-TV host, and world population contributor, welcomed his 12th child (his second with model Alyssa Scott) back on December 14, 2022, but the pair announced their new arrival on Instagram just before the weekend.
In Case You Missed It
1. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like 2022?
Travel is changing (or changing back) and once again travellers looking to enter Canada from China will need to show proof of a negative COVID test before arrival. According to Public Health (PHAC), these measures are temporary and in response to a dramatic "surge" in COVID-19 cases in China. Narcity's Sarah Rohoman explains that these latest measures will be in place for at least 30 days, with the Canadian government reassessing its response to the situation thereafter.
- What you need to know: All travellers aged 2 and up arriving in Canada from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to their airline. The test can be taken "no more than two days before departure." Travellers recovering from COVID-19 are asked to provide documentation of their positive test result, taken within 10 - 90 days of departure, instead. These restrictions apply to all arrivals from these areas, regardless of immunization status or nationality.
- What's going around right now: COVID-19 is not the only virus that Canadians are eyeing lately. In what seems to be an especially vicious cold and flu season, paired with the ongoing circulation of coronavirus and an uptick in RSV infections, it feels like everyone is getting sick rn.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
2. New Year, Same Goal...To Actually Stick To A Resolution
It looks like Canadians are going into this year just like any other year, with resolutions they're not confident they'll keep. A survey from gambling website Time2Play asked Canadians about their goals for 2023 and the likelihood that they'll stick to them, but the results were not exactly encouraging. According to the study, about 68.6% of respondents have generally failed to keep resolutions or have not met their goals in the past. That being said, just over 14% said they actually don't bother with resolutions at all — maybe taking a page out of previous years' books? Katherine Caspersz looks at what kinds of resolutions Canadians are working towards and which province's residents are most likely to stick to them, here.
- In Liu of Your Goal, Try: Only 3.7% of the Time2Play respondents listed "quit bad habits" as a goal for 2023. Earlier in December, in an interview with People magazine, Canadian celeb Simu Liu talked New Year's resolutions and came up with a great bad habit he's trying to quit. The actor claims that this year he wants to "try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]." An admirable resolution, but whether Liu will fall into the category of resolution keepers or "try again next year" hopefuls, we'll just have to wait for the screen time report.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
3. A Tip For This New Year Is That You Don't HAVE To Hit The 18% Option.
Tipping has become a source of great anxiety for Canadians this past year, and with an ever-increasing cost of living, tipping stress doesn't look like it's going away any time soon. But, according to an etiquette pro, a socially acceptable baseline is still 15%, despite what tips screens these days may tell you. She says there is a tip range for a reason and although it makes sense that the tipping minimum goes up because of increased costs, expecting that cost to be absorbed and reflected in a customer's tip is not always fair. She also observed that hitting the "custom" option with a server standing right next to you is "awkward" but shouldn't stop you from paying what you think is appropriate.
- My take: While tipping may seem like little more than common courtesy to some, in certain industries, it's a crucial component of compensating staff for their efforts, whether extraordinary or just ok. In places like restaurants, the tip doesn't just go to your main point of contact (like your server) but gets divvied up between more behind-the-scenes workers like bartenders, chefs and bussers. Read more from Narcity's Mira Nebulsi, who helpfully tackles tipping FAQs here.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Else You Need To Know Today
⛸ HAVE AN ICE DAY
Skate away your winter blues through spectacular Ottawa ice trails. Whether you glide your way across the city centre on the Canal or on artificial trails through evergreen trees, Canada's capital has no shortage of ice trails.
🍝 MORE THAN JUST MEATBALLS
According to Tristan Wheeler, there's more to Ikea than just the meatballs. Though, he makes sure to include them in his list of seven affordable items that he exclusively saves for trips to Canadian's favourite Scandinavian houseware store.
🦁 CALLING ALL CARNIVORES
Talk about putting meat on your bones, the latest in TikTok fad diets is all about putting meat — and only meat — on your plate. Nicknamed the "Lion Diet," it calls for a menu of strictly "meat, salt and water" for at least 24 hours. Maybe read the research before cutting produce out of your next grocery list.
⛷ SKI YOU LATER
After a serious spell of winter weather across Canada, you may be looking to make the most of the season by hitting the slopes. Katherine Caspersz has you covered with her list of seven top-rated ski resorts and the winter deals you can use to get there.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
The theme today: mildly recognizable actors' birthdays. Kate Bosworth is 40, while fellow Capricorn and "Armchair Expert" Dax Shepard is celebrating his 48th birthday. Hamilton's original Angelica, actress Renée Elise Goldsberry is 52 today, as is the memeable Taye Diggs.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of this newsletter right here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the newsletter whose minimum tip option for guest editors is still 18%.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let us know at morning-brief@narcity.com.
Have a great day. Andrew will return tomorrow!