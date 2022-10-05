8 Things You're Probably Getting Wrong About Tipping In Toronto, According To An Expert
Did you know about these tipping misconceptions?
When and how much to tip when out and about in Toronto can be pretty stressful, especially when you see all those percentages and prices on the machine. But you're not alone, so don't worry.
Narcity spoke with an etiquette expert about all things tipping in Toronto, and she gave us a bunch of tips and tricks. But more importantly, we paid close attention to the misconceptions in the tipping culture in the city.
Julie Blais Comeau, chief etiquette officer at etiquettejulie.com, told Narcity that tipping is a "cultural custom" that's been developing in Canada for a long time.
Here are a few things people commonly get wrong regarding tipping in Toronto, according to an expert.
Is tipping a pandemic trend?
People in the 6ix might think that the pandemic is the reason for the rise of the tipping culture. However, Julie wants to point out that it's incorrect.
"The phenomenon of going on the rise for tipping in Toronto and elsewhere started before the pandemic," she said.
The misconception might stem from assuming an increase in costs coming with increased services and precautions taken during the pandemic, but that's incorrect.
"It started before [the pandemic] with the arrival of all those terminals. Because when the terminal would come to the table, it would suggest different percentages," the expert added.
Should tipping be based on price before tax?
Most people don't know this, but the tip you leave behind should be based on the price before tax, not after.
The card machines nowadays give you the tipping percentages based on the price of food or drink after taxes.
So Julie said the average tipping in Toronto should be 15% before taxes.
Is tip solely based on service?
Blais Comeau said that the new "trend" where people in Toronto have been seeing definitions of what their tip percentage meant is "bullying."
"It's almost intimidation, bullying," she said. "It's almost intimidating the customer so that he or she will feel bad and give you more."
The tip "should solely be based on service. Not because you fear the reaction."
Can you leave a custom tip?
In Toronto, the tipping average is at around 15% if you're at a restaurant, the expert said. But you don't always have to leave that amount.
"Your responsibility is to do/act according to the custom," Blais Comeau said. "It's perfectly acceptable to go custom with the tip and then do the math on your phone or on a piece of paper."
Is it up to the customer to keep the employees' jobs afloat?
"It's not up to the customer to ensure that the employer keeps his employees by making the customer give more tip to increase that wage that they're making," Julie said.
She recommends that when paying the bill, do the math yourself and "do not be embarrassed by offering a fair tip."
What is tipping based on?
When you go to a restaurant, and you and the table beside you order wine — one is $50, and the other is $100— and you're both being served by the same waiter and having the same experience, the person who ordered the more expensive bottle of wine will end up paying more.
The expert said that the percentage stays the same, while the end price differs because "tipping is based on price."
Does the tipping percentage stay the same as the cost of living increases?
When thinking about the future, some Torontonians might assume that since the cost of living is increasing, the percentage you should be tipping will also increase.
But, the reality is the tipping percentage stays the same because the price of food will increase, and subsequently, the tip amount will be reflected in that.
However, a customer should be mindful of what comes next, she said.
"The percentage will not change, that 15% to 18% will not change. But we will be spending more as clients. Our servers are going to be spending more on their groceries, the restaurant is going to be spending more on the food, and their supplies. So everything will all go up at the same time."
Are there other ways to show appreciation?
At the end of your Uber ride home, the app reminds you to rate your driver; going through those prompts can take the driver a long way.
In other words, Julie wants to remind people that there is power in social media.
"A good comment, a post, a review, the power those can have on the livelihood of that individual, that person that served you," she said. "Let's use social media to recognize and compliment."
Additionally, words can be effective too. Don't take a person for granted, Julie said. Instead, remember that "tipping is not the only way to recognize" them.
"Tell the person 'I really appreciated your service today. You made a difference'," Blais Comeau concluded.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.