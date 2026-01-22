CSIS is hiring post-secondary students for these jobs that pay up to $34 an hour
You can work in finance, HR, engineering, communications, IT or other areas.
If you're a post-secondary student, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for positions that pay up to $34 an hour.
There are openings in communications, finance, human resources, IT, engineering, foreign relations and more work areas.
Canada's national security agency is looking to staff positions during the May 2027 to August 2027 work term.
These CSIS jobs are located in Toronto, Ottawa and Burnaby.
To be eligible, you must be registered full-time as one of the following at the time of placement:
- college diploma student in your third year
- undergraduate degree student in your third year or higher
- graduate student (master's or PhD)
The salary for college and university undergraduate students is $23.79, $26.42, $30.03 or $33.75 an hour.
For graduate students, the CSIS salary is $27.20, $27.93, $29.85 or $34.32 an hour.
Let's get into what you need to know about the student jobs with CSIS.
Analysis & Exploitation of Info Sources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as political science, public administration, international relations, law/legal studies, communications, social sciences, computer science, data science, business, mathematics, information and records management, or library and information science.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- learning and using productivity software, collaboration and online tools
- writing briefing notes, creating presentations, and compiling complex documents or dossiers
- policy research, analysis and writing
- leading stakeholder engagement and coordination
- program evaluation, audit, compliance monitoring or risk assessment
- open source research
- data analytics
- an information management or library environment
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Change & Project Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as entrepreneurship and innovation, business administration, commerce, engineering, information technology, computer science, psychology, sociology or communication.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- working on group projects or initiatives with timelines and deliverables
- defining problems, analyzing root causes and proposing solutions
- preparing reports, briefing notes, or presentations based on research or data
- working in team environments
- using Excel (tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts)
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Communications
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production or media techniques.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- writing and editing communication products like social media content, communication plans, fact sheets, backgrounders, media responses and media lines
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to support product development or coordinate initiatives
- collaborating or coordinating with clients, colleagues and stakeholders
- working under pressure, prioritizing and meeting deadlines
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Finance
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- providing advice to clients, managers and/or employees
- using a financial system
- using Excel (tables, pivot tables, graphs and charts)
- applying financial policies
- performing accounting operations
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Human Resources
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as social sciences, human resources, labour relations, industrial relations or business administration.
It's preferred that you have experience in human resources or administration, and in research and statistical analysis.
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Info Management & Legal Info Management
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as information and records management, library science, archival studies, business administration or library information technology.
You need to have experience in:
- providing client service (responding to queries, providing advice on policies and procedures, etc.)
- using word processors, spreadsheets and e-mail applications
- performing general administrative duties like file organization and management
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Intelligence Analysis
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as social sciences, humanities, public policy, law, business/commerce, economics, statistics or administration
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- producing a variety of written reports, such as briefing notes, reports, assessments, summaries and/or memorandums
- researching and analyzing information to draw inferences and/or make recommendations
- interacting with internal and external stakeholders to obtain or provide information
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Internal Audit and Evaluation
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as accounting, finance, business administration/public administration, commerce, economics, sociology or psychology.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- analyzing qualitative and/or quantitative data
- utilizing Excel or other statistical analysis tools
- writing reports and/or drafting presentations
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
IT and Engineering
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, mechanical engineering, network security, information technology, telecommunications, software engineering or informatics.
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Legal Administrative Assistant
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as law, law clerk, paralegal and/or legal assistant.
You need to have experience in:
- using Microsoft Office Suite, including Word
- searching and retrieving information from legal research repositories such as Canlii, Quicklaw or Westlaw
- providing legal or administrative support services, including analyzing, preparing and processing correspondence/documents and/or coordinating and managing meetings/presentations/agendas
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Policy and Foreign Relations
Salary: $27.20 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a graduate-level program relevant to the position, such as political science, strategic studies or public administration.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- providing strategic advice, conducting analysis and making recommendations
- compiling and analyzing information to support the drafting of documents for briefing, decision-making or planning initiatives
- collaborating, liaising, and coordinating with stakeholders
- working under pressure
- prioritizing and meeting deadlines
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Research and Partnerships Analyst
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as international relations, political science or communications.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- communicating with stakeholders to facilitate various conferences, workshops and/or other activities
- producing a variety of written reports such as planning documents, briefing notes, and assessments
- balancing multiple concurrent priorities and requests
- interacting with individuals within and outside the organization to obtain or provide information
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
Screening Analyst
Salary: $23.79 to $34.32 an hour
Company: CSIS
Location:
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in a post-secondary program relevant to the position, such as international security, social sciences, criminology, global and international related studies, political science/conflict studies, history, communications or ethics.
It's preferred that you have experience in:
- producing presentations, briefing materials and/or reports
- conducting complex research and analysis using database systems
The closing date is February 20, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.