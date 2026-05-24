Two charged after human remains of infant found in Halifax search
Two people have been changed after Halifax police said a missing newborn had been found dead Sunday.
The search began after a woman who appeared to have recently given birth arrived at a local hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday.
Police were first alerted at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when the 23-year-old woman arrived at the hospital. Investigators said she remained in critical condition Sunday and believed she had experienced a medical emergency that was not linked to violence.
The search initially centred on a residence on Willett Street in Halifax’s west end, where officers and volunteer ground search and rescue teams searched through the night and into Sunday morning. As new information emerged, the investigation shifted to the Prospect Road area.
At approximately 3:20 p.m. Sunday, police said human remains of an infant were located in a wooded area off Old Coach Road.
Four people known to the woman were taken into custody for questioning on Saturday. By Sunday, police said two had been released, while two others had been charged.
Sukhpreet Singh, 23, a relative of the woman, and his wife, Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday. They each faced charges of concealing the body of a child, obstruction, and indignity to a dead body.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean said the case had deeply affected first responders.
“Moments like this are among the most difficult for first responders,” MacLean said. “We felt the weight of this loss and grieved with the community while working to find answers.”
Police said the investigation remained ongoing and extended condolences to the infant’s loved ones.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2026.
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