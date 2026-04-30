Coroner says Brazilian woman died of hypothermia

Quebec coroner says Brazilian woman died of hypothermia near Quebec border in 2024
Coroner says Brazilian woman died of hypothermia
The United States border crossing is seen in Lacolle, Que., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

A Quebec coroner says Canadian officials turned away a Brazilian woman at border crossings three times in the days before she got lost in the woods and died of hypothermia near the U.S. border in 2024. 

Coroner Donald Nicole says passersby alerted authorities after discovering the 36-year-old woman's body near Coaticook, Que., in April 2024.

In his report, Nicole wrote that she likely died around Jan. 15 after entering Canada through a forested area.

The police investigation revealed she tried to enter Canada on Jan. 7, Jan. 10, and Jan. 11, but the Canada Border Services Agency turned her back each time.

An autopsy found that there were no signs of violence or third-party involvement, and the coroner ruled the death accidental.

The head of a Montreal-based advocacy group for migrants says the case raises serious concerns about border policies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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