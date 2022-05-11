NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

waterfall in houston

6 Places Where You Can Actually Find A Waterfall In Houston & They're All Free To Visit

They're all man-made, of course.

Texas Staff Writer
A woman stands in front of the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall. Right: A woman stands in front of the waterfall in McGovern Centennial Gardens.

@tmarshall22 | Instagram, @rachel_seo_ | Instagram

Out of the major cities in Texas, Bayou City is the least nature-oriented. You might not think there exists a waterfall in Houston, but you're actually wrong.

While we aren't like Austin, which has access to tons of beautiful water features right in the middle of the city; or like San Antonio with a literal river running through the whole thing, we just have ugly Buffalo Bayou to look at every day. We Houstonians took matters into our hands and made a few of our own water features.

Here's a fool-proof list of all the waterfalls you can visit in the Houston area.

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall

Address: 2800 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056

Why You Need To Go: This iconic landmark is massive with 11,000 gallons of water per minute cascading down the wall. It makes for the coolest Instagram pictures.

Website

McGovern Centennial Gardens Waterfall

Address: 1500 Hermann Dr., Houston, TX 77004

Why You Need To Go: The gardens inside Hermann Park have a huge waterfall with a winding staircase. You can get a pretty good view of the park, the medical center, and the downtown skyline from the top.

Website

The Waterfall At Oyester Creek Park

Address: 4033 State Highway 6 S., Sugar Land, TX 77479

Why You Need To Go: This realistic-looking waterfall isn't located within Houston proper, however, it's still artificial and only takes less than 30 minutes to get to from downtown.

Website

The Waterfalls at Sesquicentennial Park

The waterfalls at Sesquicentennial Park.

Trip Advisor

Address: 400 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002

Why You Need To Go: Right off of downtown, the noise of the rushing turquoise water that rolls off these stairs is hard to miss while strolling through the promenade of Sesquicentennial Park.

Website

Gus S. and Lyndall F. Wortham Park Waterfalls

Address: Holcombe and Main Houston, TX 77030

Why You Need To Go: The fountains located in the Medical Center aren't your typical waterfall, but they sure are relaxing to sit by in the ivy-covered shaded areas in the park.

Website

The Dandelion Fountain

Address: 18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

Why You Need To Go: While this isn't your average waterfall, it's honestly so much better. This water fountain sits in the middle of Allen Parkway, and you can even see a rainbow when the sun hits it at just the right angle.

Website

