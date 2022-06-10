Volcanoes In Texas Actually Exist & You Can Hike These Stunning Sites
Texas travelers continue to realize there's nearly every natural landform jampacked in the Lone Star State. The latest surprising discovery is that volcanoes in Texas exist.
Have no fear, they are all extinct, but you can actually see them pretty close up.
Although it's a hidden secret, people who come here hike around the area or even camp out here and take in the volcanic views.
Pilot Knob
For any travelers heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, be on the lookout for a small but mighty hill covered in trees.
South of the airport is a nearly 150-foot tall, inactive chunk of igneous rock where a volcano once erupted millions of years ago, and now lies a massive crater.
You can find one of the best viewing spots down the McKinney Falls Parkway.
Three Dike Hill
Three Dike Hill was apparently the last volcano to ever erupt in the Lone Star State 27 million years ago.
You can even camp near this one located inside of Big Bend Ranch State Park at places like the Arenosa Campground or Gaule 2 Campsite.
They're both a few miles away from the volcanic rock so you'll have some pretty awesome views to wake up to.
Paisano Peak
If you drive down U.S. 90 through the Texas desert, you'll eventually see a crater near Alpine, TX, where the Paisano Volcano once erupted 35 million years ago.
Now called the Paisano Peak, the volcanic rock formation sits inside the remnants of the volcano and has beautiful, swirling colors of granite.
It's the perfect roadside stop on a long west Texas road trip.
They may not look like the traditional volcano, but it's estimated that there are 200 volcanoes in the state of Texas.
