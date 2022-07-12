NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

These Massive Sand Dunes Are Like Texas’ Version Of The Arabian Desert

Some dunes reach up to 70 feet high! 🏜️

A woman with a sand disk at Monahans Sandhills State Park. Right: A sand dune at Monahans Sandhills State Park.

The Lone Star State is a fruitful land of unique natural wonders offering nearly any sort of ecosystem you can find on Earth — desert included.

Out in the western corner of the state, there is a giant span of arid land filled with nothing much except for impressive white sand dunes that shimmer like gold in the Texas sun.

Monahans Sandhills State Park in Monahans, TX has an ocean of plush dunes in a desert that looks like the state's very own Rub’ al Khali located in the southern Arabian Peninsula. A little smaller, of course.


This whole array of land is still just as dazzling as it's a whopping 3,840 acres long and people can visit it.

While the whole sand sea expands all the way into Mexico, the part that the state park encapsulates has all sorts of activities to do for cheap, like dune surfing, horse riding, camping, and simply taking in the beauty of the area.

Unlike most other parks in the state, there aren't any hiking trails or guided areas to follow here, so it's pretty much like a massive sandpit you can immerse yourself in as if you were a kid again.


The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it's recommended to book the $4 pass ahead of time.

As the summer months heat up, the park suggests remembering your surroundings when you visit so you can find your way back if affected by the elements.

Monahans Sandhills State Park

Price: $4

Address: Park Rd. 41 Monahans, TX 79756

Why You Need To Go: It's a 3,840-acre sandbox that you can explore.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

