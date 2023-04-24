This Hidden Oasis In Idaho Has Sparkling Blue Waters & It's Like A Trip To The Mediterranean
There's more to Idaho than its potatoes. 🥔
There's a dreamy hidden oasis in Southern Idaho tucked away on a river with water so clear, you can see the bottom. The natural spring is so blue, it looks like the sparkling Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Europe
A trip to Blue Heart Springs is a great time for water activities, like swimming, kayaking or simply just lazing the day away with breathtaking views.
You could totally fool your friends with photos from your visit and make them think you're on a majestic European getaway when, in reality, you're right outside of Twin Falls, ID.
Blue Heart Springs is tucked away on Snake River, so the only way to reach the reservoir is by a paddleboard, boat, or any other watercraft.
If you don't have your own vessel, you can rent one from a local place like Banbury Hot Springs, which is a popular launch point. It has packages starting at $15 for 2 hours and requires a $10 fee for anyone using their dock (even if you have your own form of transportation).
If you choose this route, you can expect it to take about 45 minutes to an hour to reach the Springs. The incredible destination is nearly 1.5 miles down the river.
Along the way, you'll be able to view the impressive river, awesome canyons and leafy green islands.
During the journey, locals suggest looking to the east of the river to spot cascading waterfalls filled with pure spring water that gives the body its iconic dazzling color.
According to Visit Southern Idaho, bright turquoise waterways spill in from other natural springs, such as Box Canyon, and you can visibly see where they unite.
This spot typically remains secluded since it's a lesser-known gem. However, if you want to experience the smallest crowds for the ultimate peaceful day, visiting during the week might be your best bet.
It's like taking a trip to the Med without ever buying a plane ticket to leave the country!
