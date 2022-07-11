You Can Stay Inside A Giant Idaho Potato & The Interior Is Surprisingly Gorgeous (PHOTOS)
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
Based on the famous reputation of The Gem State, you probably won't be surprised to find out that you can actually sleep inside of a six-ton Idaho potato over there.
Now, it's not actually a real vegetable, but rather a steel version that was constructed by the Idaho Potato Commission in 2012.
Instead of wasting the massive thing after only using it to tour around America for seven years, a former IPC spokesperson named Kristie Wolfe decided to turn it into the eco-friendly inn you can book on Airbnb now.
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is located in Boise, ID and it's been named one of the most-wish listed in the state before.
From the exterior it appears to be the iconic state vegetable, though, you might not expect what the inside really looks like.
When you open the door you see a windowless interior that is painted completely white. The stunningly decorated interior has cool desert vibe to it with light pink furniture.
There's a bed at one end of the room with an awesome chandelier made out of antlers hanging above.
You can hang out in the small seating area and listen to the vinyl records that are provided.
If you're worried about a bathroom, there's one inside a small silo near the potato with a huge tub to soak in and even a functioning mini fireplace.
Be sure to visit the hotel's mascot, a Jersey cow who lives there named Dolly, and she loves to meet visitors!
Big Idaho Potato Hotel
$207/night
Neighborhood: Boise, ID 83716
Why You Need To Go: Even if you don't love potatoes, how many people can say they've stayed inside one?
This article has been updated since it was published on January 19, 2021.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.