This Dreamy Resort Hidden Outside New York Has Romantic Themed Rooms & It’s Couples Only
It's the perfect getaway for Valentine's Day. 💘
Valentine's Day is around the corner, and you might be looking for the perfect ideas and ways to spoil your sweetheart.
One dreamy option is visiting one of these all-inclusive, couples-only resorts tucked within the Poconos Mountains around Lakeville, PA called Cove Pocono Resorts. It only takes a road trip from major cities like New York, NY to find the fun.
These resorts are the ultimate romantic getaway and have private and adorable themed rooms, including heart-shaped and champagne glass bathtubs, many onsite activities, nightly live entertainment, and meals included in your stay's cost.
@donsssp
The best romantic getaway is right here! We visited Pocono Palace aka the land of love in the heart of the Poconos. @poconoromance has everything you need to have a relaxing and refreshing weekend away with your special someone. Stay tuned for part 2 and come back for more on this amazing resort! #poconopalace #poconoromance #covehavenresorts #champagnetub #heartshapedtub #couplesgetaway #romanticgetaway #poconos #couplesresorts #love #eaststroudsburg #valentinesdayideas
There are different kitschy suites to choose from, like the Love-themed "Garden of Eden Apple" or the chic art deco-style "Roman Tower."
With an in-room sauna, fun-shaped beds to relax in, and room service, you honestly never have to leave your room because there's so much to get into. You can make your time there even more intimate by ordering a private message to your suite.
This little hideaway from the real world is the perfect opportunity for couples to spend quality time together in a romantically unique place you won't find elsewhere.
Prices vary based on availability. For example, a two-night stay around V-day costs over $376 a night, but one week after, the price goes down to just $240. Just be sure to check the pricing calendar!
The three locations include the Cove Have resort in Lakeville, Pocono Palace in East Stroudsburg, PA, and Paradise Stream in Cresco, PA.
Whatever resort you choose, be prepared for a LOVE-filled affair!
