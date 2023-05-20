This Oregon Lake Has Crystal-Clear Water Inside A Volcano & It’s About To Open For Swimmers
It's the U.S.'s deepest lake!
Ever wanted to swim in a volcano but thought it wasn't possible? You actually can in Oregon, but instead of smoldering lava, it's filled with crystal-clear water.
Tucked inside an extinct volcano, Crater Lake, within Crater Lake National Park, is the United States' deepest lake.
The area has become a popular tourist destination for people who appreciate its serene natural landscape. From swimming and fishing to simply enjoying a peaceful lakeside afternoon, this clear water spot is like a slice of heaven on Earth.
Crater Lake was formed 7,700 years ago after the collapse of an ancient volcano. Today, visitors can swim in pristine clear water during the warm summer months starting at $15 a person.
The Lake is most famous for its deep blue depth, often appearing almost black at nearly any time of the year and making for awesome pictures. This spot experiences an average of 41 feet of snowfall every year, even until May and June.
However, come July, August, and September, you can expect gorgeous lake days in the glistening Beaver State sun.
Whether you're adventurous or simply looking to spend a peaceful day out, you can find something to do. Swimming in the lake is one of the most popular activities as it provides a refreshing take on an afternoon.
The 1.1-mile Cleetwood Cove Trail, open from mid-June to October, is the only legal way to swim inside Crater Lake, so you can wade around in the water or sit on the shoreline and take in the stunning views.
Besides swimming, visitors can enjoy a variety of hiking trails along the rim and throughout the forests surrounding the lake. The hikes can vary in difficulty, from short trails for a decent view to longer and more challenging trails.
Whether you go for the swimming or to take in the views, you can't deny just how breathtaking a visit to this volcano-turned-lake would be.