This Is One Of The Only Nude Beaches To Exist In Oregon & It's A Hidden Island Paradise
Yes, clothing is entirely optional here! 🏝️
The state of Oregon is home to some stunning beaches, but there are only a couple that qualify as traditional nude beaches where clothing is completely optional.
Collins Beach is a secluded shoreline off of a dazzling riverside on Sauvie Island, where you can spend the entire day lazing around in your birthday suit guilt-free.
The mile-long soft sandy beach is north of Portland and tucked away off a gravel road you must take to reach the quiet spot on the Columbia River. It's a beloved beach that's been around for Oregonian nudists and free spirits since the 1970s.
You can work on losing all of your tan lines by planting yourself in the soft sand, going for a refreshing swim in the river waters, or even taking a kayak or a paddleboard out for a spin; though, you have to bring your own water activities because there are no rental options around.
The beach is nestled within the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area, which makes Collins Beach look pristine with a ton of nature around, like birds and deer, to watch.
Leashed dogs are also welcomed, so even our furry friends can get in on the riverside fun.
You can spend all day here in the nude if you want to, as the area is open from dawn — 4 a.m. — to around 10 p.m., according to the park hours. You also must pay a $7 parking fee upon arrival.
The public beach is open to all ages, but the clothing-optional rule is strictly enforced, so parents, you have been warned!
