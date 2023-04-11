This Gorgeous Seaside Town In Oregon Has A Historic Lighthouse & Tons Of Secluded Beaches
It looks straight out of Twilight!
There's a charming little seaside town in Oregon that offers the perfect combination of quaintness, coastal beauty, and adventure.
Located just a few hours from the bigger Beaver State cities, tranquil Florence, OR is the ideal spot for a weekend getaway or a summer vacation with so many tourist attractions.
Visitors of this quiet oceanside area are treated to stunning views that look straight out of a moody Twilight film with impressive Pacific Ocean outlooks, endless rocky cliffs covered in fog, and the iconic Heceta Head Lighthouse, a sentinel of the coast since 1894.
The lighthouse is quite a popular attraction and a great spot in Florence to sit back and watch the sunset over the breathtaking Oregon coast.
The Historic Old Town has a lot to offer. Whether you’re looking for a delicious seafood feast, a relaxing stroll along the beach for stellar beachcombing, or an adrenaline-filled adventure like fishing, crabbing, and whale-watching, you’re sure to find everything here.
For those seeking some retail therapy, be sure to check out the plenty of quaint, locally-owned shops and boutiques near the waterfront. There’s everything from antiques to souvenirs, so you’ll definitely find something special to remember your trip by.
There's a lot to see and do here in this Oregon town that you can't do in many other places, including activities unique to the area, like visiting the country's largest sea lion cave.
However you plan your Florence getaway, you're guaranteed a time full of breathtaking views, a charming old-town vibe, delicious seafood, and endless activities that are sure to make you feel right at home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.